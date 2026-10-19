RMB Nigeria Wins AIHN M&A Deal of the Year Award

RMB Nigeria has been awarded M&A Deal of the Year 2025 by the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (AIHN), recognising its role as exclusive financial adviser to Helios Investment Partners on the US$583 million acquisition of Axxela Limited.

RMB Nigeria advised Helios on the landmark acquisition of Axxela, a leading energy infrastructure company in West Africa, by BlueCore Gas InfraCo Limited.

The transaction involved Helios Investment Partners’ divestment of its 75 per cent equity interest in Axxela and Sojitz Corporation’s sale of its remaining 25 per cent stake through the exercise of its tag-along rights, resulting in the transfer of full ownership to BlueCore.

As one of the significant private equity exits in Nigeria’s midstream energy sector in recent years, the transaction highlights the role of strategic capital and investor participation in supporting the development of critical energy infrastructure.

Commenting on the recognition, Chief Executive Officer of RMB Nigeria, Bayo Ajayi, said: “Transactions of this scale demonstrate the value of sophisticated financial advice, deep market understanding and disciplined execution in bringing strategic opportunities to fruition. This

recognition reflects our commitment to working alongside clients to navigate complex transactions and deliver solutions aligned with their long-term objectives.’’

“We remain focused on bringing together the expertise, perspective and execution capabilities required to support businesses and investors as they pursue strategic opportunities across Africa.”

Executive Director and Head of Investment Banking, Broader Africa,

RMB Nigeria, Chidi Iwuchukwu, added: “The Axxela transaction required a clear understanding of the deal dynamics, the interests of the parties involved and the strategic considerations underpinning the transaction. Our role as exclusive financial adviser was to bring the financial expertise and execution discipline required to support Helios Investment Partners through this important milestone.’’

“This recognition from AIHN underscores the depth of our investment banking capabilities and our continued focus on delivering value through complex, strategically significant transactions.”

RMB Nigeria continues to support corporate and institutional clients across Africa with financial advisory, funding and investment banking solutions. By combining deep market insight, sector expertise and execution capabilities with the reach of the broader RMB network, the bank supports clients in navigating complex transactions, deploying capital and pursuing strategic growth opportunities.