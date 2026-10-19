PDP Demands Answer from Gov Alia over Wike’s N30bn Monthly FAAC Revelation

Says no accountability in Benue since May 29, 2023

George Okoh in Makurdi

The People Democratic Party (PDP), Benue State chapter, has challenged the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia, to explain his administration’s silence following the disclosure by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, that Benue State now receives as much as N30 billion monthly from the Federation Account.

According to the PDP state Publicity Secretary, Bright Yima Antyo, the allegation is a weighty statement from a serving federal minister, and he wondered why the Benue State Government has failed to offer a clear public response to the disclosure.

The PDP asked if the governor disputes the figures, “and if he does, why has he not come forward with the actual figures? If he agrees with the minister, why has he not considered it necessary to explain to the people what his administration has done with the enormous resources available to Benue State, following the removal of fuel subsidy,” he asked.

He alleged that since taking office on May 29, 2023, Governor Alia has not delivered a comprehensive public accountability briefing on the revenues received, expenditure incurred, projects executed and results achieved by his administration.

According to him, “Three and a half years in office, the people are still waiting for a transparent and detailed account of how public resources are being managed. Our assessment puts combined FAAC allocations to the state and its 23 local government areas at over ₦1.3 trillion during the period under review. Both tiers of government under the firm grip of Governor Alia owe the Benue people accountability.

“The questions are simple: How much has come in, how much has been spent, and what can the government show for it?

“Where are the functional hospitals, equipped schools, agricultural support programmes, completed roads and other tangible projects across Benue State’s 23 local government areas? In Makurdi, excavated township roads remain unfinished, while the few other projects like the never-ending underpass at High Level in Makurdi continue to raise questions about lack of due process and delivery timelines.”

He added: “The persistent insecurity across the state makes accountability even more urgent. Benue communities continue to suffer attacks, deaths, displacement, and destruction of livelihoods. The government must explain the resources committed to security and demonstrate their impact on protecting lives and restoring peace in the state.”