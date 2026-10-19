Ochei Mourns Former Gov Uduaghan

Mr Victor Ochei, Former Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, and the the Delta North Senatorial candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has mourned former Gov. Emmanuel Uduaghan, describing his death as a loss to Delta and Nigeria.

The former speaker in a tribute made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Asaba, said Uduaghan’s contributions to governance, institutional development, peace and infrastructure remained significant in the state’s history.

Ochei who served as speaker during Uduaghan’s administration between 2011 and 2014, recalled their working relationship and shared commitment to democratic governance and the development of the state.

He described the former governor as a calm and purposeful leader who combined political experience with an understanding of governance challenges.

He said Uduaghan’s Delta Beyond Oil initiative reflected his commitment to economic diversification and sustainable development.

He also highlighted the late former governor’s contributions to peace and security in the Niger Delta, particularly his efforts to promote stability in the region.

According to him, Uduaghan’s administration expanded free maternal and under-five healthcare services and invested in education through model schools and scholarship programmes.

Ochei listed the development of the Asaba International Airport and road networks among the infrastructure projects associated with Uduaghan’s administration.

He said the late former governor also valued dialogue, consensus-building and institutional cooperation in the pursuit of good governance.

Ochei described his death as a painful loss to his immediate family, Delta and Nigeria, adding that his public service contributions would remain part of the state’s history.

He extended his condolences to the wife of the deceased, children, the Uduaghan family, the Itsekiri nation and the people of Delta.

He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort his family and others mourning him.(NAN)