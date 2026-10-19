NSITF, ICPC Partnership to Promote Integrity, Public Trust, Says Faleye
Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja
- The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said they will work together to check corruption and enhance public trust in the operations of the social security agency.
- Managing Director/Chief Executive of NSITF, Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, said during the inauguration of Fund’s Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) in Abuja that the Fund was renewing its commitment to building an institution guided by integrity and public trust.While welcoming a delegation of ICPC to his office, Faleye described ICPC as friend of Fund and commended its role in driving compliance and transformative initiatives.”It has truly been a long day coming. We have been at this for a bit, and I am glad we have finally found a way to do this,” he said.
- He said presence of ICPC delegation was testament to collaborative relationship between both agencies, noting that while many organisations run when they hear ICPC, NSITF sees collaboration as pathway to learning and improvement.”Our shared commitment to protecting and promoting transparency, accountability and ethical conduct in public service is one reason we feel collaboration is very important,” he said.
- Faleye stressed inauguration was more than formal exercise but statement of kind of institution NSITF wants to be.”One where integrity guides our conduct, accountability defines our actions, and public trust remains central.”He allayed fears among staff that Unit was set up for witch-hunting, explaining its role is preventive and collaborative.”There is really no cause for concern. It is not a witch-hunt, not an investigative or interrogative process.
- It is rather a collaborative process that guides us from making mistakes we will regret down the line,” he said.He urged staff to see Unit as partner and charged ACTU members to engage colleagues in manner that puts them at ease to share information and blow whistle where necessary.Faleye said onboarding of regional and branch champions was critical to extending anti-corruption culture beyond head office, since most operations happen at branches and regions, and emphasized preventing corruption is responsibility of every staff from MD to lowest rank.In his address, Chairman of ICPC, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, described inauguration as critical step in strengthening integrity and accountability.He said ACTUs, initiated by ICPC in collaboration with Office of Head of Civil Service of Federation, serve as internal mechanisms for identifying systemic weaknesses, mitigating corruption risks, promoting ethical conduct and strengthening compliance.”It is important to emphasise that ACTU is complementary unit to Management. Its role is not to compete with or replace Management but to support and strengthen Fund’s efforts,” Aliyu said.He urged NSITF Management to provide enabling environment, adequate funding, office facilities and representation of Unit in relevant committees, and to invite ICPC as observer during promotion, recruitment and procurement exercises.New ACTU members pledged to discharge mandate with diligence, objectivity and professionalism.Acting Chairperson of NSITF ACTU, Mrs. Udoka Mirian Otti, said fight against corruption is collective responsibility requiring commitment of every staff, adding that as institution providing social security under Employees’ Compensation Scheme, NSITF’s processes must reflect fairness and accountability.