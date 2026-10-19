NDC Shifts Campaign Council Inauguration to October 26

*Party cites Obi’s overseas engagement for postponement

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has rescheduled the unveiling and inauguration of its National Campaign Council (NCC) from Tuesday, October 20, to Monday, October 26, 2026, citing the overseas engagement of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The party announced the change in a statement issued on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, who explained that the postponement was necessitated by the candidate’s tight schedule.

“The shift is occasioned by the very tight schedule of our presidential candidate, His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, who has a very important engagement overseas,” the statement said.

The NDC apologised for any inconvenience caused by the change of date and urged its members and supporters to remain focused on the party’s preparations for the forthcoming presidential and general elections.

It said the party remained committed to securing victory for Obi and its other candidates, stressing the need for unity and sustained mobilisation ahead of the polls.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this shift and urge everyone not to lose focus on the goal of ensuring victory for our presidential candidate and all NDC candidates in the forthcoming presidential and general elections,” the statement added.

The party reiterated its commitment to its political message, declaring: “A New Nigeria is POssible!”