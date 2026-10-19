  • Monday, 19th October, 2026

LCFE Harps on Commodities Exchange for Transparent Petroleum Pricing, Market Efficiency

Business | 1 second ago

Kayode Tokede 

The Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) is positioning organised commodities trading as a strategic instrument for promoting transparent petroleum pricing, strengthening competition and improving investment decisions in Nigeria’s evolving downstream petroleum market.

Following its recent licence from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to facilitate the trading and clearing of petroleum liquids, the Exchange is seeking to connect the physical petroleum market with Nigeria’s capital market through a structured, technology-enabled trading platform.

The initiative comes amid significant changes in the petroleum industry, including downstream deregulation and expanding domestic refining capacity. These developments have heightened the need for reliable market information, transparent pricing and efficient price discovery.

In a statement by LCFE at the weekend, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Akin Akeredolu-Ale, said the initiative would establish a credible marketplace where petroleum products could be traded through organised mechanisms supported by appropriate trading, clearing and settlement processes.

He explained that the objective was to strengthen price discovery, improve market information and attract greater participation from refiners, petroleum marketers, traders, financial institutions and investors.

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