Katsina Targets 11m Trees by 2030 As Radda Launches Statewide Greening Campaign

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has launched a statewide tree-planting campaign aimed at planting and nurturing 11 million trees by 2030 to combat desertification, restore degraded lands and strengthen climate resilience.

The initiative, known as the Katsina-One-Tree Initiative (KT1T), will begin with a target of two million trees in 2026 and cover all 34 local government areas and 6,652 Climate Intervention Areas across the state.

Radda announced the targets on Monday while flagging off the initiative at Ladanawa, Rimi Local Government Area, where he called on residents, public institutions and community leaders to take collective responsibility for environmental protection.

He stressed that the programme’s success would be determined by the survival and maturity of planted trees rather than the number of seedlings distributed.

He said: “Our target is clear: 11 million trees by 2030, beginning with two million trees in 2026. Our message is simple: One Person, One Tree, One Responsibility. A seedling distributed is an opportunity. A tree that survives is an achievement. We will not count ceremonies; we will count living trees.”

The governor described environmental protection as essential to agricultural productivity, food security and sustainable development, warning that desertification, climate change and flooding posed serious threats to livelihoods and community stability.

Radda said climate-related challenges worsen poverty by driving up food prices, depleting household food reserves, intensifying competition for land and water, and forcing young people to leave rural communities.

He noted that trees would help protect farmlands from wind erosion, improve soil fertility, provide fruits and animal fodder, and create additional income opportunities for rural households.

To ensure effective implementation and accountability, the governor announced the establishment of a Central Steering Committee, three zonal monitoring committees covering Katsina, Daura and Funtua, as well as supervisory committees at the local government level and implementation committees across wards.

He urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, farmers, pastoralists, women, youths and community leaders to take ownership of the programme, insisting that sustained community participation would determine its long-term success.

He also directed 3,800 schools, healthcare facilities, MDAs and local governments to participate actively in the campaign.

Radda emphasised the need for transparent implementation, accurate registration and sound financial management, warning that committees would be expected to demonstrate measurable results.

Earlier, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall, Alhaji Saleh Abubakar, who represented the Minister of Agriculture, Balarabe Hassan, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to combating desertification and restoring degraded lands.

He said the initiative would deepen cooperation between the Federal and Katsina State governments through technical assistance, institutional collaboration and spatial monitoring systems.

He explained that the monitoring framework would help track progress, improve environmental data and support national climate records and carbon-finance initiatives.

He urged traditional rulers, community leaders, women and young people to take ownership of the programme, stressing that grassroots participation was critical to achieving lasting environmental and socioeconomic benefits.