FORCEPA: A Timely Initiative to Strengthen Tinubu’s Re-election Campaign

By Ademola Adedoyin

There is a compelling argument for the Forum of Chief Executives of Federal Parastatals (FORCEPA), not merely as another political support group ahead of the 2027 general election, but as a potentially strategic platform for connecting governance, public communication and electoral accountability.

As the Tinubu administration approaches a critical phase of its first term, the Forum’s initiative to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid is both timely and strategically significant. It reflects a fundamental truth about democratic politics: governments must not only formulate and implement policies but also explain their objectives, communicate their outcomes and engage citizens whose lives they are intended to improve.

FORCEPA recognises that communicating an administration’s record should not be left entirely to party officials, campaign spokespersons and traditional media machinery. Those involved in implementing government policies possess institutional knowledge and professional experience that can enrich public discourse and help explain the administration’s achievements and vision.

This is the compelling rationale behind the initiative and why it deserves serious consideration.

Bridging Governance and Public Perception

One persistent challenge confronting governments is the gap between policy decisions, their implementation and public understanding.

Governments may introduce reforms to address structural weaknesses, improve revenue generation and strengthen institutions. Yet, without effective communication, citizens may struggle to understand their objectives or distinguish the immediate costs of adjustment from anticipated long-term benefits.

This is particularly relevant under President Tinubu, whose administration, since May 2023, has undertaken major economic reforms, including petrol subsidy removal and foreign-exchange market unification. While supporters argue that these measures address longstanding structural distortions, critics point to the hardship, rising living costs and pressure on household incomes that have accompanied them.

Effective communication is therefore indispensable. Nigerians need to understand the rationale for these reforms, but communication must go beyond official statements and celebrations of policy announcements. It must establish what the government set out to achieve, what has been accomplished, what remains unfinished and how the reforms are translating into tangible benefits.

FORCEPA can contribute meaningfully here. Its members occupy positions that give them practical knowledge of public programmes, institutional performance and implementation challenges. Properly coordinated, this experience can help the APC and the Presidential Campaign Council present a more informed, evidence-based and credible account of the administration’s record.

The Forum can thus help bridge the gap between policy intentions, implementation and public understanding.

Why the Initiative Matters Now

With the 2027 presidential election approaching, political competition is intensifying, opposition forces are organising and competing narratives about Nigeria’s direction are gaining traction.

An incumbent administration cannot assume that its achievements will speak for themselves or that voters will automatically appreciate its policies. Political support depends not only on party organisation but also on a convincing case for continuity, particularly when reforms entail considerable sacrifice.

That case must rest on credible information, demonstrable outcomes and a clear explanation of what another term could achieve.

FORCEPA offers an opportunity to strengthen this argument by bringing professional perspectives, institutional knowledge and strategic networks into the campaign. Its members can help identify areas where policies are producing results, where implementation needs improvement and where public understanding remains inadequate.

This is especially important in a diverse country such as Nigeria. The concerns of a Lagos trader may differ from those of a Kwara farmer, an Aba business owner or a young job seeker in Kano. Effective communication must relate national policies to these varying realities.

Drawing on their respective sectors and professional experience, FORCEPA members can help bring greater depth and relevance to the campaign’s engagement with Nigerians.

Commending Dr Kazeem Raji’s Leadership

Particular commendation is due to FORCEPA Chairman, Dr Kazeem Kolawole Raji, Director-General of the National Board for Technology Incubation, for providing leadership to an initiative seeking to unite this professional constituency around a common objective.

Bringing together chief executives from different federal agencies and parastatals requires coordination, persuasion and an appreciation of collective action. Dr Raji and his colleagues deserve recognition for identifying an opportunity to deploy their experience beyond the routine administration of their respective organisations.

The initiative’s value, however, extends beyond its leadership. It lies in the recognition that public-sector experience can enrich political communication when deployed responsibly and with due regard for institutional obligations.

FORCEPA can provide the campaign with a wider pool of technical knowledge and policy insight, helping to identify achievements and explain their relevance to citizens. Its contribution should ultimately help answer a fundamental question: what has the administration achieved, and why should Nigerians entrust it with another term?

Otunba Biodun Ajiboye and Strategic Communication

Equally significant is the contribution of Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, Chairman of FORCEPA’s Media and Publicity Committee and Executive Secretary of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation.

His extensive experience in media, advertising and communications is particularly relevant to a campaign fought across rallies, political consultations, traditional media, digital platforms and direct community engagement.

These channels require coordination. A government’s achievements can be obscured by inconsistent messaging or failure to explain how policies affect ordinary people. Conversely, clear, credible and evidence-based communication can help citizens make informed judgements.

Ajiboye’s role in shaping the Forum’s media and publicity strategy is therefore pivotal. His expertise can help translate its objectives into effective communication and measurable impact.

The goal should be persuasion without exaggeration, confidence without dismissing legitimate criticism, and political advocacy without sacrificing factual accuracy. For the Tinubu campaign, this would be more valuable than a strategy driven principally by slogans and partisan exchanges.

The Presidency’s Nod: The SGF as Patron

The appointment of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief George Akume, as FORCEPA’s Patron demonstrates the initiative’s high-level political and institutional significance.

Given his responsibilities in relation to federal agencies and parastatals, his association lends weight to the Forum and is expected to facilitate the support and coordination required to pursue its objectives.

Complementing the Presidential Campaign Council

Another positive feature of FORCEPA is its potential to complement, rather than compete with, the existing APC Presidential Campaign Council.

A successful campaign requires political coordination, policy analysis, media engagement, community outreach, research and grassroots mobilisation. FORCEPA can add value by concentrating on areas where its members’ professional experience and networks offer particular advantages.

It can support sector-specific explanations of government programmes, develop accessible policy briefs based on credible information, facilitate engagement with relevant experts and identify recurring public concerns for consideration in campaign planning.

Such two-way engagement would extend the Forum’s contribution beyond the immediate demands of electioneering.

Building the Case for Continuity

An incumbent seeking re-election faces a different challenge from an opposition candidate. While a challenger can campaign on promises of a new direction, an incumbent must defend a record, explain difficult decisions, acknowledge shortcomings and demonstrate why continued leadership offers a better prospect.

Evidence is therefore essential.

FORCEPA can help organise the Tinubu campaign’s case around verifiable achievements in infrastructure, fiscal and monetary policy, revenue administration, institutional reform, industrial development, public-sector innovation and other areas within the remit of federal agencies.

Its members are well placed to communicate credible, sector-by-sector information about the administration’s performance, explain implementation challenges and outline the government’s responses. Such engagement can enable Nigerians to assess the record more objectively and, where persuaded by the evidence, support the President’s re-election bid.

Public Service and Institutional Responsibility

FORCEPA must, however, ensure that its political activities remain properly separated from the official functions of the agencies represented by its members.

Its activities must not compromise institutional neutrality where required, disrupt service delivery or create the impression that access to public services depends on supporting a particular candidate.

These safeguards are essential to protecting the Forum’s credibility and ensuring that its contribution remains legitimate and responsible.

Ultimately, FORCEPA’s success should not be measured solely by its membership, communications strategy or anticipated electoral impact. It should also be judged by its ability to clarify the administration’s record, improve public engagement and promote a more substantive conversation about Nigeria’s development.

Its proximity to policy implementation offers a potential advantage. That advantage should be used to promote credible evidence, informed debate and meaningful engagement with citizens. Doing so would distinguish the Forum from a conventional political pressure group and enhance its relevance to the national interest.

A Commendable Initiative With Significant Potential

FORCEPA represents a potentially valuable development in the political preparations for 2027. By seeking to coordinate the experience of federal parastatal chief executives around a common campaign objective, it has identified an intersection between professional knowledge, public communication and political organisation.

Dr Raji deserves commendation for his leadership, while Otunba Ajiboye and other members of the Forum’s leadership merit recognition for their roles in developing its communication and mobilisation strategy. Their challenge now is to translate the initiative’s promise into a disciplined, credible and effective platform that complements the APC’s existing campaign machinery.

For President Tinubu, FORCEPA offers an opportunity to strengthen the presentation of his administration’s record and explain the case for continuity. For the electorate, its activities should provide accessible information with which to assess government performance. For Nigeria’s democracy, the broader benefit would be a campaign increasingly grounded in evidence, policy and accountability.

The real strength of FORCEPA will not lie merely in its ability to campaign for another presidential term, but in its capacity to connect the work of government with citizens’ understanding of it. If it succeeds while respecting the boundaries of public service and maintaining factual accuracy, it will make a worthwhile contribution to the Tinubu campaign and the quality of democratic engagement in Nigeria.

The initiative is timely, its potential considerable, and its leadership deserving of commendation. In modern democratic politics, the case for continuity must rest not on political enthusiasm alone, but on a clear explanation of performance, a credible vision of what remains to be done and an enduring commitment to the welfare of the people.

*Ademola Adedoyin, fnipr, is an award-winning journalist and communication specialist.