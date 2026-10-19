Eferebo Honoured As Megastar Man of the Decade In Blue Economy Development



Precious Ologbondiyan in Abuja



Marine engineering professional and business leader, Engr. Dr. Sylvanus Eferebo, has been honored during the Mage Start Magazine as the 2026 Megastar Man of the Decade in Blue Economy Development Champion in recognition of his contributions to engineering, leadership, human capital development and national development over the past decade.



The award was presented at a ceremony held in Abuja on Friday, where distinguished Nigerians from various sectors were celebrated for their sustained contributions to society despite the country’s challenging socio-economic environment.

Eferebo, is a marine engineering expert with more than two decades of experience in technical consultancy, engineering management and leadership in Nigeria and the international maritime sector.



He obtained his Bachelor of Technology degree in Marine Engineering, Master of Technology degree in Naval Architecture and Ship Construction, and doctorate in Naval Architecture and Shipbuilding from Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.



He is a registered engineer with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC). He is also affiliated with the Society of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (SMENA).



As the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Somatrix Marine Limited, Eferebo leads a multidisciplinary marine engineering company specializing in marine consultancy, ship design, marine surveys, construction management, research and development, and other maritime-related services.

The company also has operations extending to South Africa.



Under his leadership, Somatrix Marine Limited has expanded its activities across marine technology, manufacturing, distribution, outsourcing and consultancy, positioning itself as an integrated provider of marine solutions in Nigeria.



A professional design engineer, speaker and engineering soft-skills educator, Eferebo has built a career around technical innovation, business development and the execution of engineering projects.

His professional experience spans multicultural and highly technical environments, with a focus on developing ideas into practical solutions.



He currently serves as National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (NIMENA).

Eferebo is also the chairman of COREN’s Sector Committee on Engineering Regulation, Monitoring and Enforcement for the maritime sector and also the Board Chairman, Centre for Marine and Offshore Technology Development (CMOTD).



According to the organizers, his recognition reflects his leadership and contributions across engineering, human capital development and philanthropy. Somatrix Marine Limited was also described as one of Nigeria’s leading engineering companies.



Speaking during a panel session at the event, Dr. Eferebo highlighted the vast opportunities available in Nigeria’s blue economy, noting that the sector could become a major driver of economic growth if properly developed and managed.

He called for an appropriate policy framework to support the effective operation of the blue economy, stressing the importance of creating an enabling environment for maritime businesses and related industries to thrive.



The blue economy encompasses economic activities associated with oceans, seas, inland waterways and other aquatic resources.



In Nigeria, the sector offers opportunities in shipping, fisheries, marine transport, shipbuilding, coastal tourism and other maritime-related industries.

Explaining the criteria for the awards, the Executive Producer of the Megastar Man of the Decade Awards, Dr. Adeniyi Ifetayo, said the selection process focused on sustained impact over a ten-year period rather than achievements recorded in a single year.



“We don’t just consider what they have done in the last one year, but we put into consideration what they have done in a decade — 10 years,” Ifetayo said.



He explained that the organizers assessed the contributions of nominees to their communities and the wider society, including the impact of their work in both the public and private sectors.

According to him, the awards seek to recognize individuals whose activities have produced positive social impact over the years, adding that only a limited number of deserving personalities could be reached and celebrated during the event.



In a goodwill message, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who represents Ogun East Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, said the theme of the 2026 awards was particularly relevant as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections.



Daniel emphasized the need for leaders to place citizens at the center of their decisions, urging public officeholders and other stakeholders to prioritize the interests and welfare of the people.



Other distinguished personalities recognized at the event included Senator Ahmed Wadada, who represents Nasarawa West Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly.



Okunbor was also listed among the other personalities recognized at the ceremony.

The awards brought together individuals from different professional and public service backgrounds to celebrate leadership, professional excellence and sustained contributions to national development.