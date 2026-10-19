Education Minister Hails Dangote’s Refinery IPO, Student Share Grant Initiative

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has commended the Aliko Dangote Foundation for introducing a share grant initiative designed to encourage Nigerian tertiary institution students to participate in the country’s capital market through the ongoing Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE.

The initiative, according to the minister, represents an opportunity to connect education with financial literacy, responsible investing, wealth creation and economic empowerment among young Nigerians.

Under the programme, eligible students aged 18 and above who meet the prescribed conditions may qualify for an application for an additional 10 refinery shares funded by the Foundation after personally applying and paying for at least 10 shares through the designated student subscription channel.

Alausa described the initiative as an innovative approach to preparing students for greater participation in the formal economy, noting that exposure to investment opportunities could help them develop a better understanding of savings, asset ownership and long-term financial planning.

He said the programme aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), particularly their emphasis on human capital development, enterprise and inclusive economic growth.

The minister reaffirmed the Federal Ministry of Education’s commitment to partnerships with private-sector organisations to improve educational quality, relevance, equity and efficiency, while equipping learners with skills that meet the demands of a changing economy.

The Foundation’s initiative is linked to the public offer of shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE. At the offer price of N525 per share, the minimum subscription of 10 shares costs N5,250.

An eligible student, who successfully applies for 10 shares and receives the Foundation’s additional 10-share application, could potentially have applications covering 20 shares, with a total offer value of N10,500, while personally paying N5,250 for the initial subscription. However, neither the additional application nor the eventual allotment of shares is guaranteed.

The Foundation’s published terms state that its additional application is separate from the student’s paid subscription and that participation in the programme is voluntary.

The terms also make clear that meeting the eligibility requirements does not automatically entitle a student to the grant. Students must satisfy the Foundation’s verification requirements and complete the relevant Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures under the IPO.

Eligible applicants must be enrolled in qualifying Nigerian public or private tertiary institutions, be at least 18 years old, provide the required student information and possess a valid Bank Verification Number (BVN). Postgraduate students are excluded under the published terms.

The Foundation has further clarified that the initiative is not a cash grant or refund to students. Rather, it may fund a separate application for additional shares in the student’s name.

The student initiative comes as Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE undertakes a major public share offering intended to broaden ownership of the industrial facility and raise capital for expansion.

The IPO involves an offer of 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 each, targeting approximately N2.15 trillion, equivalent to about $1.6 billion. The offer opened on September 14, 2026, following regulatory approval. Its closing date was subsequently extended from October 13 to October 27, 2026, to provide more investors with an opportunity to participate.

The refinery, located in the Lekki area of Lagos State, was developed at an estimated cost of $20 billion and has a stated production capacity of 700,000 barrels per day. The planned expansion is expected to increase its capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day over the next three years.

The proposed share sale is significant because it offers members of the public an opportunity to acquire an ownership interest in one of Nigeria’s major industrial investments, subject to the terms of the offer and the allotment process.

The public offer is also intended to broaden retail participation in the capital market by making shares available through approved subscription channels, including digital platforms.

For the education sector, the Foundation’s initiative offers an opportunity to introduce students to the practical workings of the capital market, including share subscriptions, investment documentation, identity verification, ownership records and the risks associated with equity investments.

Alausa said the initiative’s educational and developmental value lies in encouraging young people to understand investment beyond conventional classroom instruction and to appreciate the importance of financial responsibility.

The programme could also encourage discussions in tertiary institutions about personal finance, entrepreneurship, corporate ownership and the relationship between savings and long-term wealth creation.

However, share ownership does not automatically guarantee profits or financial security. The value of shares may rise or fall, and investors should understand the relevant offer documents and risks before making investment decisions.

The Foundation’s published terms state that its additional share application is discretionary and subject to applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Even when an application is submitted, the final allotment remains subject to the IPO’s procedures.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also advised prospective investors to obtain information through official channels, verify the authenticity of websites and platforms before providing personal or financial information and make payments only through approved subscription channels.

Alausa, while appreciating the Foundation’s contribution to youth development, clarified that the ministry’s commendation of the initiative should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any particular investment decision.

He also encouraged other corporate organisations to develop programmes that support education, financial inclusion and youth empowerment, saying stronger collaboration between government and the private sector could help equip young Nigerians for a more productive and financially informed future.

The minister reaffirmed that the Federal Government would continue to pursue partnerships that strengthen the connection between education, practical skills, enterprise and national development.