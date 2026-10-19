BUA Foods Deepens Flour Market Penetration with New Product Line, Boosts Bakers’ Profitability

James Emejo in Abuja

BUA Foods Plc has introduced a new product targeting the everyday operational and commercial needs of Nigerian bakers, as the company seeks to deepen its presence in the flour market.

Unveiled at a trade launch in Kano over the weekend, Bakers Pride Flour, is positioned around affordability of choice, dependable baking performance and versatility across different baking applications, including gurasa, the popular Northern Nigerian flatbread, conventional bread and other baked goods.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of BUA Foods, Mr. Ayodele Abioye, said the new brand was developed with a view to supporting bakers’ growth and strengthening the company’s relationship with operators across the baking value chain.

Flour remains a critical input for bakeries, where product consistency and input costs can influence production decisions, finished-product quality and business returns.

He said the product was designed to deliver consistent quality and reliable performance, adding that the company recognised the importance of bakers to the wider food production and distribution chain.

Abioye said, “Today, we are not merely launching another product. We are opening a new chapter of opportunity—for greater consistency, stronger productivity, better value, and even greater pride in every product that leaves the oven.

“Bakers pride flour was designed based on an understanding of the realities of Nigerian bakers and carries a simple promise in every bag: reliable performance, consistent quality, and confidence in every bake.”

He added that the company’s understanding of the practical challenges facing Nigerian bakers informed the product’s development, with the aim of giving them greater confidence in their baking operations.

Pride Flour is built around three propositions: Smart Choice, Dependable Baking and More Possibilities.

The company said the product’s versatility was intended to give bakers options across multiple applications, from traditional regional staples to mainstream bakery products, potentially enabling them to cater to different customer preferences.

General Manager, Brand and Corporate Communications, Adewunmi Desalu, said baking required operators to balance product quality with the commercial demands of running a business.

She said, “Baking is both a skill and a business. Bakers need to consider the quality of their finished products alongside the commercial realities of running their businesses. Bakers Pride Flour is designed to offer a relevant choice for these everyday needs.”

Desalu said the company hoped to establish the product as an option for bread production and other baking applications.

Beyond the product itself, BUA Foods is also relying on its trade network to build market access and secure distribution for the new brand.

General Manager, Sales, Alim Liman, said distributors, wholesalers and retailers would be central to ensuring that Bakers Pride Flour reached its target markets and remained available to customers.

According to him, the company would work with its trade partners to expand distribution, improve market availability and create value throughout the supply chain.

He said, “Our distributors, wholesalers and retailers are critical partners in our success. Introducing a new product is only the first step; ensuring that it reaches the right markets, remains available to customers and earns a place in their businesses requires a shared commitment. We look forward to working closely with our partners to build distribution, strengthen market availability and create value across the trade.”

The launch event brought together trade partners, bakers and other industry stakeholders to familiarise them with the product and its commercial proposition.

The introduction of bakers pride represented another addition to its product portfolio, with the company seeking to align its offerings with the needs of bakers while strengthening engagement with distribution partners.

The brand’s market performance will ultimately depend on its ability to deliver consistent results for bakers, offer competitive value and establish reliable availability across its target markets.