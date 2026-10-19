  • Monday, 19th October, 2026

British Airways Supports NANTA in Professional Training of Members

Business | 1 second ago

Chinedu Eze

The long-standing partnership between the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and British Airways received a major boost as the European major carrier promises to support the Association in the professional training of its members.

The pledge was made when the national executive of NANTA paid a courtesy visit to the newly opened Country Office of British Airways in Lagos. The delegation was led by NANTA National President, Dr. Yinka Folami, in company with other members of the National Executive Council. The visit was to congratulate the airline on its new strategic office and explore fresh areas of collaboration for the growth of the travel trade in Nigeria.

Speaking during the visit, Folami commended British Airways for its decades of resilience, professionalism, and unwavering confidence in the Nigerian market. He described the move to the new country office as self-renewing and strategic. 

In her response, Mrs. Otuyalo expressed appreciation to NANTA for the solidarity visit and continuous support. She noted that travel agents remain the backbone of British Airways’ commercial success in Nigeria and West Africa.

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