Bauchi NDC Gubernatorial Candidate Dumps Party

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Bauchi State for the 2027 general elections, Barrister Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim, has resigned his membership of the party with immediate effect.

Kashim announced his resignation in a letter dated October 16, 2026, addressed to the chairman of the NDC in Bauchi local government area of Bauchi State which was made available to Journalists on Monday.

In the letter, he said his decision followed careful consideration and was based on personal reasons.

“I hereby formally tender my resignation from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), effective from the date of this letter,” he stated.

Kashim expressed appreciation to the party’s leadership and members for the opportunity to be associated with the NDC.

According to him, “This decision has been taken after careful consideration and is a matter of personal choice. I wish to express my appreciation to the party leadership and members for the opportunity to have been associated with the NDC.

“I respectfully request that my resignation be acknowledged and that the necessary records be updated accordingly. Please accept the assurances of my highest regards,” he concluded.

Kashim, a former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government (SSG) under Governor Bala Abdukadir Mohammed’s administration, was among the 15 governorship candidates recently listed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2027 general elections in the state.

Recall that the NDC had presented Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim as its governorship candidate, with Tata Alhaji as his running mate, for the 2027 governorship election in Bauchi State.

As at press time, the party leadership was yet to react to the resignation.

Meanwhile, in a message to his supporters, Kashim said his exit from the NDC does not diminish his commitment to the struggle for a better Bauchi State.

According to him, the state deserves purposeful leadership, a stronger economy, greater opportunities for youths and women, improved security and a future where every citizen can live with dignity.

The former SSG assured that his political journey is far from over and his commitment to the rescue and development of the state remains unwavering.

He said he would continue to engage with well-meaning individuals and groups who share his vision of a peaceful, prosperous and economically vibrant Bauchi.

He said the next phase of his political movement would be communicated in due course and urged his supporters to remain calm, steadfast and united.