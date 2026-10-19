Anti-Terrorism: DECAN Honours NSA, Defence Minister, CDS, Service Chiefs, Others

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DECAN) has honoured the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd.); the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede; the Service Chiefs; the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, for strengthening Nigeria’s counter-insurgency campaign and recording significant gains in the fight against terrorism.

The heads of the nation’s security institutions received the honours at the third edition of the DECAN Conference and Awards, themed ‘Beyond Kinetic Warfare: Harnessing Technology and Intelligence-Led Operations for Nigeria’s National Security.’

The event brought together senior military and security officials, government representatives, policymakers and journalists to examine emerging security threats and strategies for strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture.

The NSA was represented by the Director of Legal Services at the Office of the NSA, Zakari Mijinyawa, who received the award on his behalf.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Defence on Foreign Relations, Air Commodore Adewale Ogunmodede (rtd.), and the Director of Defence Information, Major General Sumaila Uba, received the awards on behalf of the Minister of Defence and the CDS respectively.

According to a statement by DECAN, “The awards are in recognition of their outstanding leadership, strategic coordination and dedicated service in strengthening and managing Nigeria’s national security architecture.”

Nigeria has battled the Boko Haram insurgency for over 15 years, resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of property worth trillions of naira.

In its fight against terrorism, the Federal Government has arrested thousands of suspects, killed thousands of terrorists and recovered territories previously occupied by insurgents.

In October 2017, the Federal Government commenced the mass trial of terrorism suspects to ensure that justice was served to victims of terrorism across the country.

Since the mass trials began, the Federal Government has secured a total of 1,721 terrorism-related convictions.

The NSA, as coordinator of the counter-terrorism campaign, has continued to provide strategic leadership in efforts to disrupt terrorist logistics and supply networks and dismantle their leadership structures.

In 2026 alone, the Federal Government secured 865 convictions, surpassing the combined total of 856 convictions recorded during the preceding nine years, from 2017 to 2025.

During the ninth phase of the trials at the Federal High Court in Abuja, 386 convictions were secured from 508 cases prosecuted before 10 judges, alongside eight discharges and two acquittals.

Ongoing mass trials in Abuja and at regional military detention facilities, including Kainji, continue to process hundreds of suspects, among them high-profile members of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Those convicted have received sentences ranging from several years’ imprisonment to life imprisonment and death by hanging.

Approximately 5,000 suspects remain in pre-trial detention facilities across the country as the National Counter-Terrorism Centre and the Ministry of Justice work to review outstanding case files.

These achievements have been made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS, other security agencies, the Ministry of Justice and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). These efforts demonstrate the strong inter-agency cooperation among Federal Government institutions working together to end terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.

Participants at the conference deliberated on the roles of technological innovation, intelligence-sharing, coordinated operations and effective public communication in addressing the country’s evolving security challenges.

DECAN is a professional association of journalists covering defence, security and military affairs in Nigeria. The association promotes accurate and responsible reporting on defence and security matters.