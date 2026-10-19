Alleged Ogu PDP Aspirant Denies Contesting Party’s Guber Race

James Sowole in Abeokuta

As the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ogun State continues to drag the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the omission of its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, from the list of contestants, a chieftain of the party, Topa Olusegun Peter, has raised the alarm over the alleged unauthorised use of his name as a governorship aspirant ahead of the 2027 electionS.

Peter, who is the Baale Olorunsogo, Ilara in Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state, insisted that he never purchased a nomination form or authorised anyone to represent him in the purported political race.

He also alleged that the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the council area, Ramoni Adebolu, and some other APC chieftains approached him with a political offer before his name allegedly surfaced in newspaper publications as a PDP governorship aspirant.

The traditional titleholder, who addressed journalists in Abeokuta, claimed that Adebolu subsequently urged him to remain calm and allegedly promised him financial benefits, a car and a major political appointment after the emergence of the APC governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi.

Peter, however, said he rejected the initial political offer and had no knowledge of any arrangement to make him a governorship aspirant in the PDP.

The development took a more serious turn when Peter expressed concern over a purported petition allegedly written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by a lawyer, Anderson Asemota of Neplus Ultra Attorneys, demanding that the commission publish his client’s name as a governorship aspirant within 48 hours.

Peter denied knowing or authorising the lawyer to act on his behalf, calling for an investigation into how his name was allegedly used in the reported correspondence.

He also raised concerns about the safety of his family, appealing to security agencies and other relevant authorities to intervene and ensure their protection.

Narrating his experience, Peter said: “I was shocked and deeply surprised to discover that my name had appeared in newspaper publications as a governorship aspirant on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, an aspiration I know absolutely nothing about.”

The PDP chieftain insisted that he had neither expressed an intention to contest the governorship election nor signed any document to that effect.

“I wish to emphasise here, again, that I never purchased a governorship nomination form, signed any document expressing an intention to contest the governorship election, or authorised anyone to act on my behalf in this regard,” he said.

Explaining how the controversy allegedly began, Peter said Adebolu and some other APC chieftains contacted him, claiming they had a political position to offer him.

According to him, the meeting took place in Ilara, his hometown, where the politicians informed him that the proposed position was in the PDP but did not explain its precise nature.

He said he immediately rejected the offer, stressing that he was not interested in the arrangement.

“We met in my hometown, Ilara, and they informed me that the position was in the PDP but did not explain its exact nature. But I told them there and then that I was not interested because such could only come from my party, the PDP,” Peter stated.

He said he was subsequently taken aback when newspaper publications identified him as a PDP governorship aspirant.

According to him, he immediately contacted Adebolu to seek clarification after discovering the publications.

Peter alleged that the APC chairman told him to remain calm and promised him financial benefits and a car.

He further claimed that Adebolu assured him of a major political position after the emergence of Adeola as the APC’s governorship candidate.

Peter also denied receiving money from Adebolu or any of the other individuals he mentioned.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I did not collect any money from the individuals mentioned in this statement,” he said.

Peter’s concerns, however, extended beyond the newspaper publications to the reported petition allegedly submitted to INEC in his name.

He said he was deeply troubled by reports that a lawyer had written to the electoral commission on his behalf without his knowledge or authorisation.

The baale specifically denied any relationship with Asemota, the lawyer alleged to have demanded that INEC publish his name as a governorship aspirant within 48 hours.

“I have never spoken with or met the lawyer, Anderson Asemota of Neplus Ultra Attorneys, alleged to have written the petition on my behalf,” he said.

The PDP chieftain questioned how documents could have been submitted in his name without his consent, urging the electoral commission to investigate the matter.

He called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the reported petition, including the identity of those who initiated the correspondence and the basis on which his name was allegedly used.

“I therefore call for a thorough investigation into how my name came to be used in this manner and how documents were submitted in my name without my knowledge,” Peter said.

Amid the unfolding controversy, Peter expressed fears over his safety and his family, calling on security agencies and other relevant authorities to intervene.

He appealed to Nigerians and well-meaning individuals to help ensure their protection, while urging the authorities to establish the facts surrounding the alleged unauthorised use of his name.

“I am appealing to Nigerians, relevant authorities, security agencies, and all well-meaning individuals to come to my aid and help ensure the safety of my life and every member of my family,” he said.

Although Peter did not provide specific details of any direct threat against him or his family, he said the circumstances surrounding the alleged use of his name had caused him serious concern.

He urged the relevant authorities to investigate the matter and bring anyone found culpable to justice.

The allegations, if substantiated, could raise questions about the use of individuals’ identities in political correspondence and the processes for verifying claims made in the names of prospective candidates.

Peter also used the briefing to reaffirm his loyalty to the PDP, insisting that he had remained a member of the party since its formation in 1998 and had never defected to another political platform.

He said his political allegiance had remained consistent over the years and that he had no knowledge of, or involvement in, the purported governorship aspiration.

“I have been a loyal member of the PDP since 1998, the year the party was formed, and I have never defected to another political party. My commitment to the party has remained consistent throughout the years,” he said.

Peter further stated that Hon. Ladi Adebutu emerged as the sole candidate of the PDP in the Ogun State governorship primary election held on May 24, 2026, an exercise he said he supervised in his ward.

He said the development was another reason he wanted the circumstances surrounding the reported governorship aspiration clarified.

The PDP urged INEC to disregard any document purportedly submitted by him or on his behalf.

“I also urge INEC to disregard any document purportedly submitted by me or on my behalf, establish the circumstances surrounding the fraudulent use of my name, and bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.

The controversy comes as political activities and alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections gather momentum in Ogun State.