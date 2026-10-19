2027: Opposition Coalition Came Too Late, Tinubu Will Win Re-election, Plang Boasts

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Senator Diket Plang, representing Plateau Central Senatorial District, has dismissed concerns over the emerging opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general election, insisting that it posed no threat to President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Jos, the Plateau State capital, Plang argued that opposition’s efforts came too late, maintaining that the APC had already consolidated its political structures, expanded its reach and strengthened its alliances across the country.

According to him, developments within the ruling party, including the composition of its presidential campaign machinery and what he described as broad-based acceptance of President Tinubu across party lines, indicated that the APC remained firmly positioned ahead of the next electoral cycle.

“The coalition came deeply late because opinions, positions, strategies, inclusiveness and APC’s ability to dominate have already been consolidated,” he said.

Plang expressed confidence that the APC would secure victories not only in the presidential election but also in governorship, National Assembly and state assembly contests.

“I am very sure that APC will get the majority support of this nation. Other parties may win some positions, but they will not win the presidency,” he stated.

The lawmaker further declared that President Tinubu’s return in 2027 was not in doubt, adding that many political stakeholders within the APC were equally optimistic about the return of Vice President Kashim Shettima and key leaders of the National Assembly.

On the debate over whether President Tinubu should personally traverse the country to campaign, Plang said such arguments misunderstood the realities of political mobilisation in a democracy as large as Nigeria.

He maintained that no presidential candidate could physically visit every polling unit in the federation and that campaigns were traditionally conducted through layers of political representation extending from national and zonal structures down to states, local governments, wards and polling units.

“You cannot expect a presidential candidate to visit every polling unit in Nigeria. Campaigns are built on representation. What matters is that the message reaches the people through established structures,” he said.