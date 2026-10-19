2027: Kwara is No Go Area for PDP, Says AbdulRazaq, Yari’s Campaign Train Visits

*DG meets Emir of Ilorin, Ooni

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, said Kwara remained the stronghold of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since 2019, adding that the party’s unmatched popularity and consistent victory have made the state a no-go area for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor said the inauguration of the PDP National leader and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, as member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council would widen the margin of APC’s victory in Kwara.

The governor spoke in Ilorin while receiving the delegation of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) led by Director General, Senator AbdulAziz Abubakar Yari, at the Ahmadu Bello Government, yesterday.

The team also paid homage to the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR.

At least, 10 former governors, former members of the National Assembly, and former party executives were part of the delegation, including Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Senator Rochas Okorocha (Imo) and Ali Modu Sheriff (Borno).

Others were Kebbi Adamu Aleiro (Kebbi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Ibrahim Shema (Katsina), Sani Yerima (Zamfara), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Hon. Dimeji Bankole, and Hon. Olubunmi Ette.

AbdulRazaq commended the PCC’s composition and their preparedness for the task ahead, attesting to their capacity and contributions to nation building.

The governor also appreciated them for their engagement that featured the Speaker of Kwara House of Assembly and APC gubernatorial candidate, Hon Salihu Yakubu Danladi, his running mate, Hon Seun Oguniyi Adato, other top government officials and the state APC Chairman, Sunday Fagbemi.

He said, “We know that you’ve been going around the country, hitting the ground running. Even before inauguration, you were out doing your work. That shows the seriousness which you’ve attached to the job.



“I congratulate you for being nominated into PCC, the highest organ of our campaign. It’s because the party recognises your capacities, your contribution to nation building and what you can achieve.

“Now, we appreciate this courtesy visit. It’s important to know, to hit the ground running, you’re going to campaign, and to know that Kwara is solidly on the APC’s side of defence.

“The leader of PDP made our job much easier. The balance of the equation here is 70-30. 70% APC and 30% PDP. And that’s consistent from 2019 until the election. Nothing has changed except that PDP has continued to weaken.



“With the national leader of PDP being a member of our (APC) campaign council and declaring that his party, the PDP, will vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it means that the PDP 30% versus our 70% is now adding up to 100 per cent.

“So, this will be one of the easiest states for our party, because the two main parties in the state are voting for President Tinubu.”

Yari, on his part, said the visit was to appreciate the governor for his roles and to seek his continued support to make the APC succeed nationwide.

He thanked him for giving his team “a great reception” right from the General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin, saying that was their first time to earn such an executive honour since they started the tour.

“Your Excellency, we are here to pay homage. We know, particularly I personally know what you are doing to ensure that APC succeeds not only in Kwara but also in Nigeria.

“We know the role you are playing in terms of advice to Mr President and to the Council. Your concern is how this journey will be successful. I really appreciate all this, and we are going to continue working together,” Yari said.

At the Emir’s Palace, Yari reiterated the purpose of their visit to the state, saying the homage was to seek his blessing and prayers for the victory of APC candidates, particularly President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Your son, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has done a lot for this country, and your son, the Governor of Kwara State, has done a lot for this state, from where he took the responsibility from 2019 to where we are today.

“Your Royal Highness, we not only came here to seek your support but also your prayers and blessings for Asiwaju’s re-election in 2027.”

The Emir, Dr. Sulu-Gambari, appreciated the team for the visit and prayed for the success of Tinubu and all APC candidates in the 2027 general election.

“The leader of the team, Senator Abdul-Aziz Yari, is a great man and all of you are great men in Nigerian politics. You are all going to be victorious and I wish you success in your future endeavours In Sha Allaah,” the Emir prayed.

In another development, Yari, also led chieftains of the party on consultative visits to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja II).

Yari, in a statement by his media office clarified that the visits were not to seek political endorsement or mobilisation support from the royal fathers.

Yari noted that the visits were part of strategic engagements with traditional institutions ahead of the 2027 general election.

The director-general stressed that the visits were designed to strengthen engagement with traditional institutions, foster mutual understanding, and seek the support, blessings and counsel of revered traditional leaders as part of the Council’s nationwide consultations.

The visits, he added, were aimed at seeking prayers and blessings of the royal fathers, underscoring the moral and spiritual anchorage traditional rulers provide in the nation’s political process.