Stretford Hill Advocates Durable, Safer Infrastructure at Sustainability Series

Vanessa Obioha

Stretford Hill Limited has stressed the need to prioritise quality, safety and durability in infrastructure development, arguing that the value of construction goes beyond the structures delivered to the benefits they provide for people, businesses and communities.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian construction and infrastructure company, Engr. Lakunle Runsewe, made this point as the company participated as a partner and exhibitor at the 10th Sustainability Table Series, held on October 15 and 16 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“The true value of infrastructure is not measured by what we build alone, but by what it makes possible for people, businesses and communities,” Runsewe said.

He added that infrastructure development required deliberate attention to planning, construction and maintenance, with safety and durability serving as priorities to ensure structures remained functional and secure over time.

The event, themed “Leading the Sustainable Development Agenda: People, Planet, and Prosperity,” brought together policymakers, business leaders and sustainability stakeholders to discuss approaches to sustainable development.

At its exhibition stand, Stretford Hill showcased its capabilities in building construction, civil and structural engineering, project management, interior fit-outs and furnishing, specialised architectural metal works, fabrication and facilities support.

The exhibition also provided an opportunity for the company to engage industry stakeholders, exchange ideas on the built environment and strengthen professional relationships.

The event underscored the importance of public-private sector collaboration in advancing sustainable development, particularly in the construction industry, where effective planning, technical expertise and adherence to quality and safety standards are essential throughout a project’s lifecycle.

Founded in 2013, Stretford Hill provides integrated construction and engineering services.

The company said its approach was guided by diligence, integrity, safety and excellence, with a commitment to delivering construction and infrastructure solutions that meet professional standards and serve the needs of businesses and communities.