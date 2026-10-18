Sani, CJN: Healthy Judicial Personnel Vital to Justice Delivery

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has said the wellbeing of judicial officers and staff is vital to the effective administration of justice.

He stated this in Kaduna on Saturday at the opening ceremony of the 32nd Annual Judiciary Sports Competition organised by the National Sports Association of Judiciary (NASAJ).

Represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, James Kanyip, Sani said sports provided judicial personnel an opportunity to stay fit, build professional relationships and promote teamwork.

“The strength of our courts rests not only on laws, procedures, precedents and facilities, but on the competence, integrity and well-being of the people who serve in the courts,” Sani said.

The governor said the values promoted through sports were equally important in the courtroom.

“This competition gives judicial personnel a valuable opportunity to promote physical fitness, build professional relationships and enjoy healthy recreation.

“It also reinforces values that matter in the courtroom as much as on the field. Fairness, respect for rules of law, discipline, teamwork and regards and respect for others,” he said.

Sani described the judiciary as central to Nigeria’s constitutional democracy, saying the courts play vital roles in interpreting the law, resolving disputes, protecting rights and upholding the constitutional order.

He commended the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere Ekun, for her attention to the welfare of judicial personnel.

The governor said hosting the competition in Kaduna demonstrated the state’s commitment to cooperation among public institutions.

He urged participants to compete with determination, respect the rules and honour one another.

Speaking while declaring the event opened, the CJN, Justice Kekere-Ekun, described sports as vital to the wellbeing and effectiveness of judicial personnel.

Represented by the Kaduna State Chief Judge, Justice Mohammed Tukur Muazu, the CJN said sports could promote physical fitness, relieve stress and improve the balance required for effective performance.

She said: “The effectiveness of judicial institutions depends, in part, on the well-being of the men and women who serve within them.”

According to her, the demanding responsibilities of judicial officers and staff required concentration, diligence, patience and sustained commitment.

“Equally important, sporting activities encourage teamwork, discipline, perseverance and respect for rules.

“These values are as relevant on the field of play as they are in the discharge of our respective professional responsibilities,” the CJN said.

She commended NASAJ for sustaining the annual competition, saying it had created an opportunity for judicial officers and staff from across the country to interact, renew friendships and strengthen fellowship.

She also expressed appreciation to the Kaduna State Government for hosting the competition.

The CJN urged the participating teams to compete with commitment, fairness and respect for their opponents.

Ealier in his welcome address, President of NASAJ, Comrade Noah Sunday, commended the CJN for the unwavering support and encouragement of sporting activities within the Nigerian judiciary.