Otu @ 67: The Sweet Prince And The  Odyssey of Renewed Hope

Linus Obogo

On October 18, 2026, Cross Riverians will pause in affectionate reflection to celebrate the 67th birthday of His Excellency, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, the governor whose political identity has become inseparable from the evocative sobriquet, the Sweet Prince. Yet, beyond the poetry of that appellation lies a compelling human story: the odyssey of a man whose journey through business, legislative service and executive leadership has been shaped by an enduring encounter with the aspirations, anxieties and expectations of his people.

Born on October 18, 1959, Otu’s life has traversed different seasons of responsibility, each preparing him, in its own peculiar way, for the demands of leadership. Before assuming the governorship in May 2023, Otu had established himself in the banking and petroleum sectors, experiences that broadened his understanding of enterprise, economic opportunity and the intricate relationship between public policy and human welfare. His subsequent emergence in the House of Representatives in 2003 marked the beginning of a consequential political journey that would take him through two chambers of the National Assembly and ultimately to the highest political office in Cross River State.

Between 2003 and 2011, representing Calabar Municipality/Odukpani Federal Constituency, Otu served in the House of Representatives, including as Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream). His legislative responsibilities exposed him to the strategic questions surrounding petroleum governance, local content development and the equitable management of national resources. In 2011, he advanced to the Senate, representing Cross River South Senatorial District, where he chaired the Senate Committee on Finance and subsequently the Committee on Banking and Other Financial Institutions. These assignments placed him at the intersection of fiscal policy, financial regulation and national economic administration. They also furnished him with institutional experience that would later inform his approach to governing a state confronting formidable developmental challenges.

But political biographies are not written by official positions alone. Sometimes, their most enduring chapters are composed in the unrecorded encounters between a public figure and ordinary citizens. It is in this realm of personal generosity, accessibility and humanitarian disposition that Otu’s admirers locate the origins of his endearing title, the Sweet Prince. The sobriquet evokes an image of a politician whose relationship with the people extends beyond the formalities of office to the intimate obligations of compassion. It speaks to the expectation that power should possess a human face, that prosperity should be shared, and that the vulnerable should not become invisible beneath the weight of public administration. For his supporters, the name captures not merely a political identity but a disposition they associate with kindness, humility and the instinct to give.

His assumption of office as governor on May 29, 2023, therefore represented more than a change of political leadership; it marked the transition from legislative representation to the demanding business of governing an entire state. Under the banner of the People First Agenda, Otu has sought to reposition Cross River through a development philosophy that places human welfare, economic renewal and social inclusion at the centre of public policy. His more than three years in office have been characterised by interventions spanning agriculture, infrastructure, education, healthcare, technology, tourism and human-capital development.

A defining feature of this approach has been his commitment to continuity in governance. Rather than abandoning projects initiated by his predecessors, the administration has pursued the completion, consolidation and repositioning of strategic investments whose value extends beyond political tenures. The deep seaport, the Obudu Cargo Airport and the Adiabo-Ikoneto road projects are notable examples. By sustaining attention on these initiatives, Otu has demonstrated that development should be guided by long-term public interest rather than the changing fortunes of administrations. When completed and properly integrated into the state’s economic architecture, they could strengthen trade, logistics, tourism and regional connectivity, while creating new opportunities for employment and investment.

In agriculture, the administration has pursued a Green Economy Revolution, seeking to restore farming to its historic place in Cross River’s economic life. Its initiatives have included the ambitious 50,000-hectare rice production programme in Ndok, Ogoja; the distribution of farming inputs and equipment; support for smallholder farmers; and investments in agricultural value chains. Through complementary programmes involving cassava, oil palm, aquaculture and other commodities, the administration has sought to connect agricultural productivity with food security, employment and rural prosperity.

The ultimate test will be the sustainability of these interventions, their effect on farmers’ incomes and their capacity to make food more accessible to households.

Road infrastructure has similarly featured prominently in the administration’s development agenda. From urban road rehabilitation and drainage improvements in Calabar to interventions on connecting routes across the three senatorial districts, the objective is to make communities more accessible and commerce less burdensome. Roads are not merely ribbons of asphalt; they are economic arteries through which farmers reach markets, children reach schools, patients reach hospitals and businesses connect with opportunity. Their enduring significance lies in the lives they improve and the economic activity they unlock.

In education, the administration has invested in classroom rehabilitation, instructional materials, teacher development and institutional reform. The facilitation of the federal takeover of the Institute of Technology and Management, Ugep, now Federal Polytechnic Ugep, represents an important effort to widen access to tertiary and technical education. Investments in school infrastructure, digital administration and teacher development likewise reflect an understanding that the future of Cross River depends substantially on the quality of education available to its children. A state’s greatest resource is ultimately the knowledge, creativity and capacity of its people. This explains why in his graciousness, he has reactivated the bursary scheme to cushion the pangs of tuition and other ancillary obligations on parent.

Healthcare has also received substantial attention. The governor has been intentional about expansion and rehabilitation of health facilities, recruitment of health professionals, establishment of a fistula treatment facility, installation of medical oxygen plants and deployment of technology-assisted medicine delivery. His Health Palliative Programme is intended to improve access to essential services for vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, children and senior citizens.

These interventions matter because healthcare is not an abstract budgetary category; it is the difference between anxiety and reassurance for families confronting illness, and between preventable suffering and the possibility of recovery.

Tourism, one of Cross River’s most distinctive economic assets, has likewise been repositioned as a central pillar of the state’s renewal. Building on the state’s natural attractions, cultural heritage and established tourism infrastructure, Governor Otu’s administration has sought to restore confidence in the sector, improve the visitor experience and reconnect tourism with enterprise, hospitality and employment. The reclaiming of Tinapa from the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) is especially significant. Beyond recovering a major state asset, the move reflects a broader determination to return strategic properties to productive use, revive their commercial potential and ensure that Cross River’s investments serve the people for whom they were created.

Equally significant is the governor’s emphasis on ICT, entrepreneurship and human-capital development. Digital systems for public administration and revenue management, alongside vocational training, business support and youth empowerment programmes, seek to equip citizens for a changing economy. The task ahead is to ensure that these initiatives translate into measurable improvements in employability, productivity, household incomes and the capacity of young people to build independent futures.

Governor Otu’s people-centred outlook has also been reflected in his attention to workers, pensioners and other citizens whose welfare depends directly on the state’s financial commitments. The payment of gratuity has offered relief to beneficiaries who waited for their entitlements, while the further promise to pay another tranche before December signals an effort to sustain the process of clearing inherited obligations. Such payments are more than accounting entries; they restore dignity, ease household pressures and reaffirm the principle that years of public service should be honoured with fairness and responsibility.

Yet birthdays offer something beyond the accounting of achievements: an opportunity to acknowledge the human journey behind public responsibility. From the legislative chambers of Abuja to the Government House in Calabar, Otu has travelled a road marked by ambition, experience and the continuing challenge of translating promises into progress. His 67th birthday is therefore both a celebration of the man and a reminder of the trust invested in his office.

To Cross Riverians, the enduring significance of the Sweet Prince is being demonstrated by the extent to which compassion has been translated into policy, policy translated into performance, and performance becoming a better quality of life for the greatest number.

As you mark yet another milestone, Your Excellency. May the years ahead bring renewed wisdom, strength and an ever-deepening commitment to the service of Cross River State.

* Obogo is Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bassey Otu