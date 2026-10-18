NAFDAC Begins Probe of NYSC Member’s Death At Enugu Orientation Camp

Ayodeji Ake

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has commenced an investigation into the death of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member at the orientation camp in Agwu, Enugu State, dismissing claims that the deceased died from the effects of substandard or falsified medicines.

The agency said preliminary findings suggested that the cause of death was acute kidney injury secondary to severe dehydration and shock, while samples of medicines administered to the deceased had been collected for laboratory analysis.

In a statement issued by its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, NAFDAC said its officers had visited the camp clinic, interviewed doctors and other healthcare personnel, and taken samples of the medicines used in treating the deceased for further investigation.

According to the agency, the corps member was brought to the clinic at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, by two fellow corps members, with symptoms suggestive of severe malaria. He was also known to have peptic ulcer disease.

NAFDAC said he was stabilised with intramuscular antimalarial medication and other supportive treatments administered intravenously before being placed on bed rest for observation.

He was discharged on Thursday morning with oral medications.

The agency, however, said the corps member returned to the clinic unaided on Saturday, October 10, complaining of pain in his right thigh. He was advised to see a physiotherapist.

His condition subsequently raised concern when the attending doctor noticed that he was sweating profusely and checked his blood pressure, which was found to be critically low at 80/40mmHg.

NAFDAC said he was stabilised with intravenous normal saline, but repeated monitoring revealed recurrent episodes of low blood pressure.

His poor urine output, despite adequate fluid resuscitation, prompted the medical team to refer him to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State, in an ambulance accompanied by another doctor.

The corps member reportedly slipped into a coma around the time he arrived at the teaching hospital, and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The agency further disclosed that a friend of the deceased later informed the camp clinic doctor that the corps member had been vomiting for two days following his initial admission. The doctor was reportedly unaware of the development before the information was provided.

NAFDAC said the same medications administered to the deceased had also been given to several other patients at the camp clinic, who recovered after treatment.

It added that the doctors, pharmacists and other healthcare workers at the clinic had not only prescribed the medicines but had also used them themselves at different times.

The agency, however, said its investigation was ongoing, with laboratory analysis of the collected samples expected to help establish the quality and safety of the medicines involved.

NAFDAC urged members of the public to remain calm while it undertakes the necessary investigations, reiterating its commitment to ensuring that medicines available in the country are safe, of good quality and effective.

The agency also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased corps member, praying for strength for them to bear the loss.