Kwara APC: Ex-VC Leads High-profile Group to Resolve Disputes, Reconcile Aggrieved Members

Elder statesman and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Oba AbdulRaheem, is leading a group of prominent Kwara indigenes to reconcile aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and mobilise support for the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

The group, which held its inaugural meeting at Abdulraheem’s Ilorin residence on September 17, said it is committed to resolving all disagreements that trailed the outcome of the APC’s primaries.

Abdulraheem, also a former Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), chairs the group, the Kwara APC Peace Committee.

Apart from Abdulraheem, eminent indigenes of Kwara in the group include Dr. Johnson Adewumi, a foremost educationist/ entrepreneur and founder of the Thomas Adewumi University, Oko; former Minister and former Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Issa Bio Ibrahim; and former Secretary to Kwara State Government and former Member, Federal House of Representatives, Hon. AbdulGaniyu Cook Olododo.

Other members include Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin, a veteran journalist and member representing Africa in the Executive Board of the International Press Institute; elder statesman and former Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Benjamin Ezekiel Issa; elder statesman and Member of Tinubu Shettina PCC, Pastor John Dara; and former Commissioner, Federal Character Commission, Hon. James Jiya Kolo.

According to the statement, the committee intends to serve as a voice of conscience among APC leaders by addressing internal grievances and promoting the achievements of the administrations of President Bola Tinubu and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

It said the group had reached out to some aggrieved political leaders and influential stakeholders to encourage reconciliation and forge a common front ahead of the elections.

The committee is also canvassing support for the APC’s governorship candidate, Hon. Yakubu Danladi, and other party candidates in the state.

The statement said the initiative aimed to secure the backing of party stakeholders for the candidates and strengthen cohesion within the APC ahead of the general election.