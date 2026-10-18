  • Sunday, 18th October, 2026

Ibori Mourns Dele Cole, Hails His Contributions to Resource Control, True Federalism

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori has mourned prominent Niger Delta leader, Patrick Dele Cole, praising his unwavering commitment to the struggle for true federalism and resource control.
Cole, who was born on August 4, 1940, in Abonnema, in the Kalabari Kingdom of present-day Rivers State, died in London at the age of 86.

In a statement issued on Sunday, titled “PDC: So Long My Leader,” Ibori described the late Cole as a steadfast advocate of the Niger Delta cause who remained loyal to his roots despite the political implications of his position.

He said Cole played a significant role in the region’s struggle for true federalism and resource control, noting that his commitment to the aspirations of the Niger Delta people remained firm even while he served as a Special Adviser in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to Ibori, Cole’s dedication to the region demonstrated his willingness to stand with his people at a time when doing so could attract considerable political costs.

Cole’s political choices, he added, were guided by his commitment to the interests and legitimate aspirations of the Niger Delta people.

“He was a prominent leader in the Niger Delta who stood firmly with us in our struggle for True Federalism and Resource Control. Even while serving as a Special Adviser in President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, he remained committed to his people and their legitimate aspirations.

“His actions reflected deep loyalty to his roots and an unwavering commitment to the Niger Delta cause. At a time when such a stance could carry significant political costs, he chose to stand with his people,”

Ibori who enjoined the family of the late statesman to take solace in God, said his contributions to the development of Nigeria, especially the Niger Delta region will forever be cherished.

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