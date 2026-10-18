FG to Move against Schools over Arbitrary Increase in WAEC Fees

Funmi Ogundare

The Federal Ministry of Education is taking steps to check schools that arbitrarily increased the 2027 May/June examination fees, the new Head of National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, Suleiman Danlami Kum, has said.

Kum succeeded Dr. Amos Dangut, who was appointed as the new Registrar/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WAEC.

Speaking with reporters during an inspection of the conduct of the ongoing 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, Second Series, yesterday, Kum said the council was aware that some schools had been charging candidates more than the examination fee ahead of the May/June examination.

He, however, clarified that WAEC had yet to release the entries for the forthcoming May/June examination, adding that the Federal Ministry of Education was taking steps to address the issue.

“We know in the past that schools have been charging more than the examination fee. But I want to tell you that the Federal Minister of Education is not just sitting down. We thank God for the Minister of Education we have. I want to assure you that something is being done by the Federal Ministry of Education now to check those schools that are increasing these examination fees arbitrarily,” he said.

Kum disclosed that more than 56,000 candidates registered for the 2026 WASSCE for Private Candidates, Second Series, nationwide, including about 272 walk-in candidates who registered to sit specific papers after the main registration window had closed.

He said that more than 22,000 candidates in Lagos were participating in the examination.

He explained that the walk-in arrangement allows candidates who wish to remedy deficiencies in particular subjects to register before the relevant paper is taken and sit the examination on the scheduled day.

Kum expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the examination, describing computer-based testing (CBT) as an effective approach to improving examination integrity and reducing malpractice.

According to him, WAEC began implementing computer-based examinations in 2024 and has continued to improve the process since its introduction.

He said candidates were searched before entering examination halls to prevent them from taking unauthorised materials into the centres, adding that male candidates were searched by male officials and female candidates by female officials.

He explained that the screening was intended to prevent malpractice rather than set traps for candidates who might inadvertently carry prohibited materials into the examination hall.

“CBT has come to stay,” he said.

He added that the CBT approach had made the conduct of examinations more seamless and helped reduce examination malpractice.

He reaffirmed the council’s commitment to maintaining examination integrity and introducing innovations to improve its operations.

He urged candidates preparing for their examinations to study diligently and make use of WAEC past questions and answers.