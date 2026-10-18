EU: Nigeria’s Poor Population May Be World’s Largest, Commits €45m Aid

• Announces €20m support package for Nigerian armed forces to combat terrorism

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Gautier Mignot, has said Nigeria probably has the highest number of people living below the poverty threshold globally, describing poverty as one of the country’s biggest challenges.

This is as it also announced €20 million in support for the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the European Peace Facility, as part of coordinated efforts to combat terrorism and restore peace to troubled areas across the country.

The envoy spoke in Abuja at the weekend at the 2026 International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, where he called for sustained efforts by the federal government, development partners and other stakeholders to address the country’s poverty crisis.

“Today, Nigeria is probably the country in the world with the highest number of people living under the poverty threshold,” he said.

Mignot also disclosed that the European Union had committed nearly €45million in humanitarian assistance to Nigeria in 2026, particularly to support conflict-affected and crisis-prone areas.

He described poverty as a major concern for Nigeria’s international partners, stressing that it required urgent attention and sustained commitment in the years ahead.

Mignot cited figures indicating that 133 million Nigerians were living in multidimensional poverty in 2022, adding that estimates from different sources suggested the situation had worsened since then.

He said the EU’s humanitarian assistance was being provided through the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, with particular attention to communities affected by conflict and other crises.

“Through the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, ECO, the European Union has committed again this year almost 45 million euros for humanitarian assistance in Nigeria, particularly in conflict-affected and crisis-prone areas”.

According to him, the EU is working with the Nigerian government, humanitarian organisations, development partners and local communities to ensure that emergency assistance is linked to long-term resilience and sustainable solutions.

He explained that humanitarian interventions address immediate needs, while poverty reduction programmes focus on creating lasting pathways out of poverty.

Speaking on the theme of the event, United for Peace and Human Rights, Safe Homes for All, the ambassador said meaningful poverty reduction was impossible without peace, security, dignity and respect for human rights.

He added that households unable to meet their basic needs could hardly feel secure or fully enjoy their fundamental rights.

Mignot acknowledged the federal government’s efforts to tackle poverty through social investment programmes, targeted cash transfers, livelihood support and measures to strengthen social protection systems.

He listed the National Social Safety Net Programme, the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus, and the Renewed Hope Social Protection Programme among the initiatives aimed at supporting vulnerable Nigerians.

He also highlighted the Household Prosperity and Empowerment Social Protection Project, supported through Nigeria’s partnership with the World Bank, saying the initiative was expected to improve assistance to vulnerable households and strengthen their resilience.

The envoy said the EU was complementing these efforts through its Supporting Sustainable Social Protection Systems in Nigeria programme, which works with government institutions and implementing partners, including UNICEF, GIZ, the International Labour Organisation, ActionAid and Oxfam.

He disclosed that the programme covered Abia, Benue, Oyo, Sokoto, Kebbi, Adamawa and Borno states.

According to him, the intervention focuses on strengthening social protection policies, expanding social registers to identify more poor and vulnerable households, and improving data systems for planning and resource allocation.

Mignot said multidimensional poverty assessments helped governments identify overlapping deprivations in education, healthcare, nutrition and living standards, enabling them to target interventions more effectively.

He added that the EU had supported the review of Nigeria’s National Social Protection Policy, as well as the development of state social protection policies and a Social Protection Bill.

In related development, the EU also announced €20 million in support for the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the European Peace Facility, as part of coordinated efforts to combat terrorism and restore peace to troubled areas across the country.

Ambassador Mignot announced the support package during a working visit to the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), at his office at Ship House, Abuja.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the meeting with General Musa also provided an opportunity for both parties to discuss critical bilateral defence agreements, including a review of security co-operation between Nigeria and the EU.

Speaking during the visit, Ambassador Mignot commended the minister for his efforts to improve the country’s security situation.

He also used the opportunity to invite him to a meeting of defence ministers scheduled to take place in Brussels later in the year.

Ambassador Mignot disclosed that an EU technical delegation would visit Abuja in November to agree on the details of the delivery.

He further commended the recent conference of past and serving commanders of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), which was attended by representatives of the African Union and the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

For his part, General Musa expressed gratitude to the EU for its consistent support for Nigeria. He assured the Ambassador of the president’s commitment to ensuring the safety of Nigerians and promoting the country’s development.

He explained that relative peace was gradually returning to the country as a result of the commendable efforts of the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

However, he noted that kidnapping along major highways and attacks on isolated communities remained persistent challenges that the authorities were working to address.

In this regard, he said Nigeria was expecting the delivery of ten attack helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other critical military equipment, with the support of the President.

The Minister explained that the shrinking of the Lake Chad Basin, on which more than 50 million people depend for their livelihoods, remained a potential source of instability.

He stressed that denying terrorists access to their strongholds on the islands of Lake Chad remained a key operational priority for the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

On the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) Programme, the Minister emphasised that the initiative should prioritise victims of the conflict, including affected military personnel.