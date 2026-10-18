Declare Hunger a National Emergency, Obi Tells FG, Raises Alarm over Nigeria’s Worsening Hunger Crisis

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, has asked the federal government to declare a national emergency on hunger.

Obi made the call in an X post at the weekend to mark World Food Day, saying no Nigerian deserved to go to bed hungry.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) estimates that about 36 million Nigerians would face acute hunger this year.

The former Anambra State governor said Nigeria’s hunger crisis had worsened, with the country ranking 117th out of 125 countries, compared with 109th in 2023, when the current administration took office.

While the figure is correct, the 2026 Global Hunger Index (GHI), which Obi cited, ranked Nigeria 117th out of 122 countries. Although 136 countries were assessed for the report, only 122 had sufficient data to calculate hunger scores and determine rankings.

Obi said the hunger situation was troubling given Nigeria’s vast arable land, noting that about 60 percent remained uncultivated and provided hideouts for non-state actors.

He said hunger, poverty and insecurity continued to affect millions of families despite the country’s agricultural potential.

“On World Food Day, the message is clear: Nigerians deserve a country where no family goes to bed hungry, farmers can work without fear, and poverty and insecurity are confronted with urgency and compassion,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor said if elected president, his administration would prioritise security and provide farmers with targeted grants, subsidies and other forms of support to boost agricultural production.

He said farmers must be able to return to their farms and work in peace and dignity.

Obi added that he joined rural women across Nigeria on Friday to mark International Rural Women’s Day, noting that their contributions to food production underscored the need to address hunger as a national emergency.