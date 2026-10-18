CRCi, NBA, FIDA Partner to Promote Reading Culture, Children’s Rights in Rivers

Funmi Ogundare

Children Reading for a Change Initiative (CRCi), in collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Degema branch, and the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), recently launched a campaign to promote reading culture and educate children on their fundamental human rights in Rivers State.

The initiative, tagged ‘Reading Children, Empowered Community’, brought together about 400 pupils and students and more than 100 parents at the Degema Local Government council office complex.

The campaign, the first of three planned for Degema, Asari-Toru and Akuku-Toru Local Government Areas, followed the approval granted to CRCi by the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to implement its reading programmes across the three councils.

The programme featured sensitisation sessions on the importance of reading and academic excellence, children’s fundamental human rights, and the protection of women and children against abuse.

CRCi also launched and distributed more than 200 copies of its newly published book, ‘The Village Boy and His Computer’, to pupils and students at the event.

Nearly 1,000 exercise books branded by CRCi and the NBA Degema Human Rights Club, were distributed alongside 250 water bottles, plastic rulers, pens and pencils.

Speaking at the campaign, the convener, Opiribo Amachree, emphasised the importance of developing children’s reading habits, encouraging academic excellence and providing access to books and other educational resources.

He stated that the initiative had independently secured approval to implement its reading initiatives, including the openbook campaign, reading clubs, book donations and sponsorship programmes, across the three local government areas.

“The partnership between CRCi and NBA, subsequently developed into a joint campaign combining literacy promotion with human rights education,” he stated, adding that both organisations have committed to establishing reading and book clubs, as well as human rights clubs, in schools across the local government areas.

The clubs, the convener noted, are expected to provide weekly engagement opportunities for pupils and students, encouraging them to develop a lasting interest in reading, improve their learning outcomes and speak up when their rights are violated.

He said the initiative would continue in Asari-Toru and Akuku-Toru Local Government Areas as part of efforts to expand access to reading resources and strengthen children’s awareness of their rights.

“The campaign is expected to build a bridge between literacy development and child protection by equipping pupils and students with the knowledge and resources needed to become informed, confident and empowered members of their communities,” Amachree stressed.

Human rights lawyers from the NBA Degema branch educated the pupils and students on their fundamental rights, drawing on the United Nations convention on the rights of the child.

FIDA lawyers also sensitised women and children on their rights, while explaining avenues through which victims of abuse could seek assistance and support.