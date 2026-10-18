Birmingham, UNILAG Bring UK Postgraduate Degrees Closer to Nigerians

Iyke Bede

Nigerian students seeking internationally recognised postgraduate qualifications will have an opportunity to study programmes offered by a United Kingdom university without relocating abroad, following a new partnership between the University of Birmingham and the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The universities have launched two one-year postgraduate programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Technologies, and Digital Media and Communications, which will be delivered in Lagos from September 2027.

The initiative, developed under a Transnational Education (TNE) arrangement in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission, is designed to expand access to international higher education while developing skills relevant to Nigeria’s growing economy.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, described the partnership as crucial to Nigeria’s tertiary education development.

“Our planned collaboration and partnership with the University of Birmingham is both timely and strategic at this critical phase of Nigeria’s tertiary education advancement. It is designed to consolidate and deepen the significant gains we have made in strengthening our university system, while expanding access to world-class, high-quality education anchored in global best practices,” he said.

The MSc in AI and Data Technologies will cover machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, large language models and AI ethics, preparing graduates for opportunities in fintech, healthcare innovation and business analytics.

The MA in Digital Media and Communications will focus on digital cultures, communication, power, identity and media ethics, while equipping students with research, content creation and broadcasting skills for careers in journalism and digital communications.

The Provost of the University of Birmingham, Professor Nick Vaughan-Williams, said the programmes would support Nigeria’s educational and workforce development needs.

“We’re proud to launch these programmes with our partners at UNILAG. Together we are supporting Nigeria’s tertiary education and talent needs, which are central to its ambitions for economic growth,” he said.

Echoing the emphasis on the partnership’s long-term value, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade T. Ogunsola, said the collaboration reflected the university’s broader approach to international partnerships:

“The University of Lagos-University of Birmingham TNE collaboration reflects UNILAG’s broader vision of reimagining partnerships built on mutual respect, co-creation, and shared responsibility.”

The British Council Nigeria described the arrangement as a more affordable and accessible route for Nigerian students to obtain UK postgraduate qualifications without studying abroad.