Atiku is a True Pan-Nigerian Leader, Deserves 2027 Electoral Victory, Says ADC

• Accuses Tinubu’s administration of sectionalism and divisive politics



Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council of African Democratic Congress (ADC-PCC) has described its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as a true Pan-Nigerian leader and a detribalised statesman deserving of victory in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the ADC-PCC, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this in Abuja at the weekend while receiving the leadership of the Grassroots Mobilisation Network (GMN), led by its National Coordinator, Sadiq Abubakar Adamu Lwafu, during a visit to his office.

Speaking during the visit, Lwafu said the organisation was embarking on a nationwide mobilisation campaign to rally Nigerians across the country behind Atiku’s presidential ambition and ensure the defeat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

He noted that the Tinubu’s administration had subjected Nigerians to severe economic hardship, worsening insecurity and what he described as an increasingly authoritarian political environment.

“President Tinubu’s administration has made life so difficult for Nigerians. The hardship is too much. Nigerians are now living in fear of insecurity. It appears that governance has collapsed, as a group of greedy politicians have ganged up against the poor, and democracy has been abused and replaced with an authoritarian regime,” Lwafu said.

He warned that Nigeria was drifting towards the path of failure like come African countries where, in his view, democratic institutions had been weakened and political power increasingly concentrated.

“The only man who can rescue Nigeria is Atiku Abubakar, and we are on a mission to ensure that the APC is thrown out of power through the ballot box next year,” he added.

Lwafu described the ADC as a credible platform bringing together experienced politicians, patriotic Nigerians and leaders committed to national development.

“ADC is the only platform with great minds and patriotic leaders. Look at our National Chairman, David Mark; Look at Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, Tunde Ogbeha, Rauf Aregbesola, Kashim Imam, Senator Austin Akobundu, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, Emeka Ihedioha, Ralph Nwosu, Dele Momodu, Dino Melaye and others.

“These are not jokers like what we have in the APC. Look at the characters in the APC and compare: propagandists, deceitful, pretenders and certificate forgers,” he said.

Responding, Ologbondiyan commended the GMN leadership for its commitment to national development and grassroots mobilisation, insisting that the difference between Atiku and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was evident in their respective approaches to national leadership and political inclusion.

According to him, Atiku represents a unifying national figure whose political relationships and personal outlook transcend ethnic, religious and regional boundaries.

“In the last three years, Tinubu has shown clannishness in governance. His appointments, his policies, his body language—everything screams sectionalism and exclusion.

“Atiku Abubakar, on the other hand, is a natural Nigerian devoid of ethnic, religious or sectional inclination. He is a leader for all tribes and regions “, Ologbondiyan said.

He argued that Atiku’s family, business and political relationships reflected the diversity of Nigeria and demonstrated his capacity to unite people across the country’s multiple ethnic and religious identities.

“Check the people around him over the years. Take a close look at his immediate family, his businesses and his political associates. Atiku represents Nigeria and Nigeria is in him.

“He is married across the Niger, his children represent our diversity, and his associates cut across every tribe and religion. That is the definition of a Pan-Nigerian leader,” he said.

Ologbondiyan also accused the APC of exploiting Nigeria’s ethnic and religious differences for political advantage rather than promoting national unity and addressing the welfare of citizens.

“The APC has so much capitalised on our fault lines to divide the country.

“They don’t care about the welfare of the people as far as they can remain in power.

” They are not concerned about our unity but about winning elections against the peace and harmony of the nation,” he further alleged.

He also accused the ruling party of deploying divisive political strategies to retain power, expressing confidence that Nigerians would reject such an approach at the next general election.

“No government in the history of our country has ever used divisive means to hold on to power more than the APC. But Nigerians are wiser now and ready to kick them out through the ballot,” he said.

The ADC-PCC Director maintained that the administration’s alleged sectional approach had failed to translate into improved governance or better living conditions for Nigerians.

He argued that the government could not justify its approach to national leadership without delivering tangible results to the people.

Ologbondiyan said Atiku’s record, policy proposals and commitment to economic recovery positioned him as the best suited candidate to address the country’s current challenges.