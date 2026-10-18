At Golden Jubilee Anniversary, CAN Honours Gowon, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Osinbajo, Oluremi Tinubu

. Church must be voice of IDPs, attacked farmers, says Okoh

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday honoured former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.), former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan; former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at its 50th anniversary thanksgiving service in Abuja.

This is just as the President of the association, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has declared that the Church cannot afford to be silent while vulnerable Nigerians suffer, charging it to speak boldly against injustice, insecurity and corruption.

The ceremony, held yesterday, was part of the activities marking CAN’s golden jubilee.

Senator Tinubu was conferred with the Christian Icon Award, while Gowon, Obasanjo, Jonathan and Osinbajo received the Pillar of Faith Award for their contributions to the Christian community and national development.

Other recipients included Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Dr Benjamin Kalu, Governors Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Monday Okpebholo of Edo and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Speaking after receiving her award, Senator Tinubu thanked Okoh, describing the honour as a call to deeper service.

“I want you to know that this award is a call to greater work in service to God and humanity,” she said.

She said 50 years of CAN was a significant milestone and urged sustenance of unity among denominations.

She said the anniversary theme, “Walking Together in Faith”, reflects God’s call for oneness, citing John 17:21-22 and Ephesians 4:4-6, and prayed that CAN blocs would continue to work together for the Church and Nigeria.

She urged CAN to remain focused on preparing believers for the second coming of Jesus Christ.

In his address, Okoh said CAN’s 50-year journey attests to God’s faithfulness and the foresight of founders who in August 1976 created a united platform for Christians.

He noted that Nigeria remained the only African country where diverse Christian traditions were united under one ecumenical umbrella CCN, CPFN/PFN, OAIC, TEKAN/ECWA and others, despite early suspicion, prejudice and marginalisation which successive leaders had worked to overcome.

He urged Christians to guard that unity and shun divisive social media exchanges, stressing CAN belonged to all Christians.

Okoh said in 50 years CAN had spoken on religious freedom, justice, good governance, corruption, insecurity and humanitarian service, but must now be more informed, courageous and evidence-based.

He charged the Church to defend vulnerable Nigerians, IDPs, out-of-school children, jobless youths, farmers who were unable to access farmlands due to insecurity, women facing violence and trafficking victims.

Okoh, said the gospel itself makes indifference impossible.

“The gospel makes it impossible to remain indifferent to the living conditions of the vulnerable. Faith must find practical expression in compassion, service and advocacy. The Church must speak!” he added.

He listed those the Church must defend to also include communities destroyed by environmental degradation.

“The church must speak!” he declared, but warned interventions must be anchored on truth and credible evidence, not rumours or partisan politics.

He advocated “critical collaboration” with government: “Collaborate where common good requires it, challenge where justice requires challenge, commend where government does well and warn where government fails, while maintaining the church’s independence.”

Okoh urged stronger institutional capacity for research, advocacy, environmental protection, climate resilience and ethical technology.

He called on leaders to govern responsibly, respect the Constitution and account for public resources, and on the Church to “pray for Nigeria, pray for those in government, speak for Nigeria, serve Nigeria, build Nigeria and heal Nigeria.”