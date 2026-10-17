Wike Slams Atiku, Amaechi, Labels Them Political Gamblers

.Comment on Benue’s N25bn allocation, plot by Suswam and Benue governor sparks tension



Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja and George Okoh in Makurdi



The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has doubled down on the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in next year’s Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and his joint-ticket flagbearer, Rotimi Amaechi, as political gamblers and ‘kalokalo’ people.

Also, Wike’s recent reference to Benue State’s reported N25 billion monthly federal allocation and alleged plot by former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam and Benue Governor, Hyacinth Alia, to frustrate his Rainbow coalition has increased tensions in Benue State over the 2027 elections.



Wike, the national leader of Rainbow Coalition, delivered the jibe yesterday at a townhall meeting at Ayama in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State, to shore up support for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.



He cautioned the people of Rivers State against surrendering their political future to the duo, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi,

saying those individuals lacked vision or proven developmental records.

The FCT minister, who emphasised that the Rainbow Coalition represented a broad alignment designed to secure a decisive victory in the upcoming 2027 general elections, maintained that leadership requires concrete action and foresight rather than perpetual political trial and error.

Addressing a crowded gathering of stakeholders, Wike warned against politicians who treat presidential contests like games of chance.

“Don’t trust your destiny to political gamblers. Don’t trust your destiny to ‘kalokalo’ people,” Wike warned the crowd of stakeholders of traditional leaders, party faithful and community leaders.

He described Atiku and Obi as individuals who kept contesting for the presidency every four years, hoping to recover what they lost, without any genuine vision for the country.

Wike said, “These people are political gamblers and you cannot give your destiny to “kalokalo” people; you cannot hand over your destiny to political gamblers.

“Give a destiny to somebody who we know, who has tried all this, and he has done it.”

Noting that repeated presidential runs without a clear governance plan offer no real solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

Drawing comparisons to international political figures, Wike argued that while leaders like Abraham Lincoln ran multiple times driven by a clear national vision, “Atiku continues to run purely out of political habit and desire to recoup his investments.”

He also defended his record as Rivers State governor, reminding the people of Abua/Odual that project delivery—not political rhetoric—should dictate their electoral choices.

He challenged Amaechi to show his contributions to the local government area, pointing to his administration’s projects in the area.

He adulated President Tinubu’s administration for stabilising critical national sectors and restoring industrial harmony in tertiary institutions, calling on Abua-Odual residents to remain steadfast with the current administration heading into 2027.

He urged residents of Abua/Odual to vote Tinubu for President, Chinda for governor, Felix Obua for Rivers West Senatorial District, and Solomon Boss for Abua-Odual-Ahoada East Federal Constituency, all under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, Wike on Thursday at the maiden Idoma Hall of Fame event held in Abuja, spoke as the guest of honour.

His words have triggered a debate over the possibilities of APC chances to win the governorship and state elections in Benue State.

Wike backs the rainbow coalition candidates in Benue State, which has former Minister of Justice, Chief Mike Aondakaa, as governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 election.

He serves as FCT Minister under President Tinubu’s APC-led administration despite being a PDP member.

Within the PDP, Wike has continued to push for control and reorganisation of the party’s state and local structures.

For the APC, Wike’s activities may not be an immediate threat given his open support for the Tinubu administration. However, the scope of his influence in states like Benue ahead of 2027 remains a subject of political interest.

Former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and members of the group known as the Rainbow Coalition/Strategic Alliance for Tinubu, have been in political consultations linked to Wike.

Ortom was a key member of the G-5 governors who opposed PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in 2023, a group in which Wike played a leading role.

If these consultations develop into a formal political alliance, it could reshape the contest for influence in Benue.

With 2027 approaching, speculation is growing that Wike may attempt to influence candidate selection and political alignments within the Benue PDP. Any such move by external actors is likely to become a major talking point in the state, as parties begin early positioning.

On the other hand, Governor Alia’s camp is focusing on his administration’s performance over the last three years, pointing to efforts in governance, infrastructure and service delivery as the basis for seeking a second term.

Supporters of the governor argue that Benue voters should decide the 2027 election based on performance on the ground, not on political deals struck outside the state.

As realignments intensify, the key question is whether behind-the-scenes negotiations will redefine Benue’s political landscape, or whether Governor Alia’s record will be decisive at the polls.

To give credence to Wike’s move, the Benue State Chairman of the APC, Augustine Agada, said recently that his faction of the APC had recognised and are working with Wike under the rainbow coalition and strategic alignment.

He said the coalition is working for the re-election of President Tinubu. He said the President directed that the party should return all its candidates in the 2023 election but the governor allegedly rejected the directive.

“Tinubu directed that the party should return all its candidates in the 2023 election but the governor refused to do so and orchestrated some members of the party to take the party to court.”

He added that the party is not in support of the governor and will not be working for his re-election.