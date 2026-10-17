Uzodimma and Tinubu’s 2027 Re-election Campaign

As Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council Secretariat, the Imo State governor occupies a strategic position in the APC’s efforts to coordinate party structures, mobilise stakeholders and present President Bola Tinubu’s continuity agenda ahead of the 2027 election writes Oluchi Chibuzor

As Nigeria moves towards the 2027 presidential election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is working to organise its political structures, consolidate support among party stakeholders and communicate the policy priorities of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

At the centre of this effort is Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State, who serves as Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council Secretariat.

The position places Uzodimma within the organisational structure responsible for coordinating the activities of the presidential campaign. Beyond the public rallies and political gatherings that typically accompany election campaigns, the assignment involves the less visible work of bringing party leaders, governors, mobilisation networks and other stakeholders around a common political message.

For Uzodimma, the central message is continuity. The APC believes that the policies and reforms initiated under President Tinubu should be sustained and consolidated beyond the president’s first term and Uzodimma is among those driving this agenda.

In statements following the inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council and at subsequent mobilisation events, the Imo governor has repeatedly framed the 2027 contest around economic transformation, stronger subnational governments and the delivery of democratic dividends.

His public comments provide an insight into how the party intends to present its record, organise its political base and make the case for another term.

Presidential campaigns in Nigeria operate across a complex political landscape involving national party leadership, state governors, legislators, local party structures, women’s groups, youth organisations and grassroots mobilisation networks.

Coordinating these interests requires more than the announcement of political endorsements. It also demands communication, planning and sustained engagement among actors whose responsibilities and political priorities may differ.

Uzodimma’s role as Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council Secretariat places him within this coordination process. His task, as reflected in his public statements, is closely linked to the APC’s effort to align its various political structures behind Tinubu’s re-election bid.

At the inauguration of the campaign council, Uzodimma said the party understood the responsibility entrusted to it by Nigerians and the mandate it intended to pursue.

He also highlighted the position of the Progressive Governors in championing the continuity agenda, identifying economic transformation and stronger subnational governance as important elements of the party’s political vision.

The emphasis on coordination is significant because the APC’s electoral machinery extends beyond the federal government. Governors and state-level political structures are important channels through which the party communicates with communities, organises supporters and engages local stakeholders.

The effectiveness of the campaign secretariat will therefore depend partly on its ability to facilitate cooperation across these structures and translate the party’s broad objectives into a coordinated national campaign.

Continuity as the Central Political Message

Uzodimma’s public statements have consistently presented continuity as the organising principle of the APC’s 2027 campaign.

He has argued that Tinubu’s administration is advancing reforms intended to transform the economy and improve national development outcomes. On this basis, he has called for the president’s mandate to be sustained into another term.

At the campaign council’s inauguration, Uzodimma said the party remained committed to consolidating what it regards as the gains of the administration and pursuing a more prosperous Nigeria.

This argument places the 2027 election within a broader debate about the direction of Nigeria’s economic management. Supporters of continuity can be expected to emphasise the administration’s policy choices and argue that their effects require time to become fully established.

The political challenge, however, is to connect policy announcements and macroeconomic indicators with the everyday experiences of citizens.

For voters, questions of economic direction are closely linked to employment, purchasing power, access to essential services, infrastructure and the cost of living. The campaign’s case for continuity will therefore be assessed not only through its stated objectives but also through evidence of how policies affect households and businesses.

Uzodimma’s role in presenting the continuity agenda will place him among the party figures responsible for communicating its rationale to different audiences.

Economic Transformation and the Role of States

One of the themes Uzodimma has emphasised is the relationship between federal reforms and the capacity of state governments to deliver development.

In his remarks at the campaign council’s inauguration, he identified economic transformation and strengthening subnational governments as central to the Progressive Governors’ vision.

The emphasis recognises the important role states play in translating national policies into local outcomes. State governments have responsibilities across areas such as primary healthcare, basic education, roads, agriculture, local economic development and the provision of other public services.

Their capacity to discharge these responsibilities depends on revenue, institutional effectiveness, the quality of public expenditure and the ability to attract investment.

Consequently, a campaign message that highlights stronger subnational governments raises questions about how federal and state authorities can work together to improve development outcomes. It also creates an opportunity for the APC to explain how its economic agenda is expected to affect states with different resources, economic structures and development needs.

For Uzodimma, who combines his role as Imo State governor with his responsibilities in the presidential campaign structure, the relationship between national political objectives and state-level governance is particularly relevant.

Recently, following the APC-aligned North-Central Grassroots Mobilisation Network for Tinubu and Shettima 2027 mega rally in Lafia, Nasarawa State, the governor had described the gathering as a demonstration of support for the president’s administration.

He said participants had expressed a desire for the continuation of the Renewed Hope agenda, which the APC has adopted as a central theme of Tinubu’s political programme.

The rally brought together political stakeholders and supporters seeking to mobilise the region ahead of the 2027 election.

For the campaign, such gatherings provided opportunities to engage party supporters, communicate political priorities and demonstrate organisational activity. They also allow party leaders to assess the participation of grassroots networks and the level of coordination among political stakeholders.

However, attendance at a political rally does not, by itself, establish the voting intentions of an entire region. Electoral support must ultimately be measured through the choices voters make at the ballot box.

Uzodimma’s description of the Lafia gathering reflects the APC’s interpretation of the event as evidence of its mobilisation efforts. The challenge for the campaign will be to sustain engagement beyond major rallies and reach voters whose concerns may not necessarily align with the party’s political messaging.

Women’s Mobilisation and Stakeholder Engagement

Another element of the APC’s preparations has been engagement with women’s groups and other party stakeholders.

Uzodimma few days ago joined the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, and other party leaders at the APC Women Stakeholders’ Mobilisation and Empowerment Pre-Inaugural Summit held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre. The event formed part of the party’s wider efforts to organise its support base ahead of the election.

Women’s participation is an important consideration for political parties because women are voters, community organisers, professionals, entrepreneurs and participants in party structures at different levels.

Effective mobilisation involves more than asking women to attend rallies or support candidates. It also requires meaningful participation in party decision-making, opportunities for leadership and engagement with issues affecting women and their households.

The summit provided a platform for party leaders to interact with women stakeholders as the campaign prepared to expand its mobilisation activities.

For the campaign secretariat, the task is to ensure that engagements of this kind form part of a coordinated strategy involving the party’s national, state and grassroots structures.

The extent to which such activities translate into sustained participation and electoral support will depend on the party’s ability to maintain engagement and respond to the concerns raised by its stakeholders.

Clearly, for Uzodimma and the campaign secretariat, communicating the administration’s record will involve presenting its policy objectives alongside verifiable outcomes and explaining the rationale for the measures it proposes to sustain. Such an approach would also give voters a clearer basis for assessing the competing arguments presented by political parties during the election campaign.

The coming months will test the APC’s ability to organise its campaign structures, sustain stakeholder engagement and articulate a consistent message across Nigeria’s diverse political constituencies.

Uzodimma’s position as Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council Secretariat gives him a role in that organisational effort.

For the APC, the 2027 election will provide an opportunity to present its assessment of Tinubu’s record and explain why it believes the administration should continue. Opposition parties will offer their own assessments and alternatives, while voters will determine which arguments best address their expectations.

In this context, Uzodimma’s assignment is to help coordinate the political organisation through which the APC intends to make its case and whether the continuity message gains wider acceptance will depend on its organisation and the extent to which its arguments resonate with Nigerians as they assess the country’s direction and their own economic circumstances.