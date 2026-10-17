Tinubu’s Current East-West Road Decision Could Transform Niger Delta, Says Ugolor

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Publisher of the ‘Common Good Letter’, Rev. David Ugolor, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive that the continuing Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway be aligned with sections of the existing East–West Road in the Niger Delta.

He maintained that the directive, if properly designed, transparently financed and effectively implemented, could become one of the most consequential infrastructure decisions affecting the Niger Delta under the present administration.

Rev. Ugolor, in a statement issued yesterday stated that a safe and durable East–West Road would connect communities, reduce transport costs, strengthen regional trade, support agriculture and industry, attract investment and save lives.

“The ‘Common Good Letter’ has consistently called on President Tinubu and the federal government to treat the East–West Road as a national economic priority.

“While we welcomed the renewed presidential attention, the decision could become a defining issue in the 2027 presidential election—but its value must ultimately be measured by completed kilometres, safe roads, transparent expenditure and economic benefits, not announcements.

“However, the information currently available to citizens remains incomplete and potentially confusing as the announcement appears to concern the alignment of part of the coastal highway with the existing East–West Road.

“It should not yet be presented as a fully funded and procured reconstruction programme until the Government publishes the governing approvals and implementation details,” he observed.

Ugolor also called on the Federal Government to clarify whether the announced directive represents a realignment of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway onto specified sections of the existing East–West Road.

He called for a reconstruction and expansion of those sections as part of the coastal-highway contract, a new procurement requiring separate Federal Executive Council approval, a variation of an existing contract; or a coordinated programme involving existing East–West Road contractors, the Niger Delta Development Commission, state governments and the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway contractor.

“These distinctions are critical because several sections of the East–West Road are already covered by existing contracts, emergency interventions or works being undertaken by different public institutions.

“Without a publicly available implementation framework, there is a serious risk of overlapping mandates, duplicated contracts, double funding and uncertainty over responsibility for delivery,” he warned.

The Common Good Letter publisher also called on the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi,

to publish a comprehensive East– West Road and Coastal Highway Integration Plan setting out the exact alignment, sections and kilometres affected.

“The engineering justification and comparative assessment of the original and revised routes, the pavement, drainage, flood-control and climate-resilience designs as well as the estimated cost of the revised works.

“Whether the expenditure was provided for in the 2026 federal budget or will require a supplementary appropriation, whether funding will come directly from the Federal Government, borrowing, private finance, concession arrangements or a combination of these sources.

“Any Federal Executive Council and National Assembly approvals required the applicable procurement method and whether the existing coastal-highway contractor will execute the work or a competitive process will select contractors?”

“These questions require answers for the fact that all existing East–West Road contracts, contractors, contract values, payments, completion levels and outstanding obligations, how the new arrangement will affect existing contracts and prevent duplicate payments, the respective roles of the Federal Ministry of Works, NDDC, state governments and other institutions, and the timetable, milestones, warranties, performance bonds and arrangements for independent technical monitoring as well as funding must be explained.

“The reported claim that the Federal Government is providing 30 per cent of the wider coastal-highway financing while foreign banks provide 70 per cent also requires clarification.

“The government should also state whether that financing arrangement covers the newly aligned East–West Road sections, identify the financial institutions involved, disclose the material financing terms and explain any sovereign guarantees or contingent liabilities.

“Changing the route of a major public infrastructure project must also be accompanied by updated engineering studies, environmental and social assessments, cost estimates, procurement approvals, financing arrangements and safeguards for affected communities,” Ugolor added.

The Common Good Letter publisher also called on the Minister of Works to convene a public technical and accountability briefing dedicated to the East–West Road.

“The briefing should present one authoritative implementation map and contract matrix showing, at a glance, who is responsible for each section, how much has been approved and paid, the work completed, the remaining milestones and the expected completion date.

“The people of the Niger Delta should not have to reconcile contradictory announcements to understand what government is doing on their most important regional highway. As we welcome the policy direction, we now ask for the plan, contracts, financing and measurable delivery framework.

“The East–West Road must not remain a road of repeated promises, overlapping interventions and uncompleted contracts. It must become a transparent, climate-resilient economic corridor that moves people, businesses and the Niger Delta economy,” Ugolor further declared.