Tinubu Welcomes W’Bank’s $5.79bn Plan, Dangles $78.5bn Projects Before Investors





Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Bola Tinubu yesterday welcomed World Bank Group’s proposed plan to mobilise about $5.79 billion in private financing for Nigeria.

He has also taken steps to attract domestic and foreign investors to Nigeria, unveiling a pipeline of 65 bankable projects seeking $78.5 billion in investment.

According to Tinubu, the investment move was aimed at strengthening the foundation for economic growth, expanding businesses and creating jobs, with agriculture and digital infrastructure among the sectors expected to benefit from increased private capital.

Tinubu, in a post on his verified X handle, @officialABAT, extended invitation to Nigerian and international investors to explore the projects, assuring them that his administration would work to resolve obstacles and facilitate the execution of viable investments.

He wrote, “We undertook our economic reforms to build a stronger foundation for investment and give more Nigerians the opportunity to earn a better living.”



According to the President, the World Bank Group’s financing mobilisation initiative is a support for the government’s efforts to attract investment and expand economic opportunities.

“I welcome the World Bank Group’s work to mobilise up to $5.79 billion in private financing for Nigeria. This partnership supports our efforts to help businesses expand and attract investment into agriculture and digital infrastructure,” Tinubu said.

The $78.5 billion project pipeline was presented by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, alongside the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, at the Nigeria Investors Forum, held on the sidelines of the 2026 IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok.

The President charged investors to examine the proposed projects and engage directly with their sponsors through Projects Nigeria, the Federal Government’s platform for showcasing investment opportunities.

“Our administration will work with you to resolve obstacles and move viable investments into execution, creating jobs and expanding opportunities for our people,” Tinubu stated.

His appeal came as the government seeks to attract private-sector financing to support economic development, with the government positioning the project pipeline as an avenue for investors to participate in key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The initiative is expected to complement efforts to expand productive activities, support business growth and create employment opportunities through increased investment in viable projects.

The President directed the investors to access details of the 65 projects through the Projects Nigeria portal at finance.gov.ng/projectsnigeria.