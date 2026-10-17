Tinubu Support Group Rejects APGA, Soludo, Insists APC Will Clear All Positions in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Despite the listing of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) as state coordinator for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, a support group, TSG rooting for the President has rejected his claims that there was an agreement to deliver the President while other positions went to his party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Members of Tinubu Support Group (TSG) in the South-east during a rally in Awka, at the weekend insisted that all votes from the group would go to President Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for other positions in the election.

The rally which was organised by a chieftain of the APC and Deputy Coordinator APC PCC in the South-east, Sir Paul Chukwuma, stated that its members will not collaborate with Soludo or APGA in the election, adding that members will vote APC “from top to bottom”.

Chukwuma in his speech insisted that all votes must go to Tinubu and other candidates of the party for various other positions, stating that nothing would stop Tinubu winning the votes in the zone.

“What I want to tell you people is that in the forthcoming election, it is APC from top to bottom. Progressives are working together is a deceptive slogan APGA is using to deceive Mr President. Next year, we will vote for only our party and that is the charge.”

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the APC Senatorial candidate in Anambra Central zone, Uche Ekwunife, among others, who spoke at the rally told the massive crowd that their votes would be for President Bola Tinubu in 2027 only, and other APC candidates in the state and National Assembly elections.

Kalu said, “Tinubu has no opposition in the forthcoming presidential election, what he has done for South-east would give him massive votes in the five South-east states.

“I maintain that the mantra of progressives working together is deceptive, I’m calling on APC members to stamp their authority in 2027 in making sure Mr. President sweeps the zone.”

The mammoth crowd of attendees at the rally were mobilized from all over the five states in the South East, including; Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu and Abia States.