Tinubu Felicitates DG Of Energy Commission, Mustapha Abdullahi, On Election As NBBF President 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Mustapha Abdullahi, on his election as President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Abdullahi’s election as an opportunity to advance basketball development in Nigeria.

He urged the new NBBF President to use his experience, leadership, and commitment to strengthen the federation, improve the sport’s administration, and create more opportunities for young Nigerian basketball talents to excel at national and international levels.

Tinubu called on all stakeholders in Nigerian basketball, including players, coaches, administrators, sponsors, and supporters, to rally behind the new leadership and work collectively to build a stronger, more competitive, and professionally managed federation.

According to the President, “The new NBBF leadership should emphasise the improvement of the welfare of athletes, effective talent identification and the promotion of both men’s and women’s basketball as essential pillars for the sustained growth of the sport.

“I wish the new NBBF Boss a successful tenure and assure him of the Federal Government’s continued recognition of sports as an important platform for youth empowerment, national unity and international engagement.”