Three Communities Sign Five-Year Projects Execution Agreement with Ashaka Cement

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Three prominent communities in Funakaye Local Government Area of Gombe State have signed a five-year agreement with Ashaka Cement Plc for the provision of masses-oriented projects.

Signing the agreement on behalf of Ashaka Cement Ltd, a subsidiary of HBM Nigeria Plc, yesterday, the Managing Director of Ashaka, Ibrahim Aminu, said, the company and the communities have agreed on a number of people-oriented projects that will be provided between now and the next five years.

He itemised the projects to include a number of rural roads, boreholes, scholarships to a number of students, construction of maternity clinics and furnished with modern equipments, construction of classrooms and training of a number of youths on skills acquisition, construction of culverts and a guest house among many others.

Execution of the various projects have been arranged for each year spanning five years for all the three communities.

He explained that earlier in 2023, a similar signing of agreement was done but noted that some issues arose which had to be resolved before re-signing of the agreement.

He said, “some of the projects are in education, scholarships for sons and daughters of the communities, including 15 girls sent to FGGC Bajoga every year with 100 per cent scholarships for poor children to get sound quality education.

“We’ll also sponsor students in for tertiary education every year from the communities as well as vulnerable children.

“We’ll construct rural roads, give free fertilizer and seedlings. We have other projects such as health, we have a clinic in the plant which the community are free to come,” he stated.

Earlier, the Gombe State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Alhaji Sanusi Ahmed Pindiga, recalled that the Community Development Agreement (CDA) between Ashaka Cement and the host communities were signed and submitted to the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals on 27th November 2023, but the guidelines were not propoerly followed.

According to him, 12 areas were corrected and sent to the company to make the necessary corrections which necessitated the re-signing of the agreement.

“I’m pleased to inform you that all the corrections were effected and the final draft copy of the CDA was approved by FMSMD and is now ready for signing,” the commissioner pointed out.

He reiterated the State Government’s commitment towards promoting responsible investments and sustainable minerals development in the State.

Community leaders of Ashaka, Bage and Bajoga who spoke during the signing ceremony, commended the Gombe State Government, FMSMD, and Ashaka Cement for standing by the communities and called on all parties to the agreement to fulfil their obligations.

The signing ceremony was done under the watchful eyes of Abimbola Adams, the representative of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, who expressed satisfaction with the exercise and called on all parties to fulfil their obligations.