Seychelles Ambassador at Large, Alain St. Ange, To Receive Tourism Awards

Charles Ajunwa

Chairman for the ‘Clevenard Open Project 2027’ and Seychelles Ambassador at Large, Alain St. Ange, continues to be recognised as he is set to receive two back-to-back tourism awards.

Hospitality Awards Africa 2026 will honour St. Ange on October 24, 2026, at the Sheraton Lagos, where he will be presented with ‘Honorary Awards’ In recognition of his outstanding leadership, distinguished service, and significant contribution to the Hospitality and Tourism industry in Africa.

The Hospitality Awards Africa said in their correspondence to Mr. St.Ange that, “This

Honorary Award acknowledges your professional excellence, commitment to industry development, and lasting impact on the hospitality sector. The Board and Judges of Hospitality Awards Africa proudly recognise and commend your contribution and

dedication to advancing hospitality excellence across Africa. Congratulations. We look

forward to welcoming you to Lagos, Nigeria, as we celebrate your outstanding

achievements and contributions to African Hospitality Industry, we wish you continued

success and thank you for your invaluable service to our industry.”

The Africa Tourism Awards 2026 edition will be presenting St.Ange on the 1st November at the Hilton London Canary Wharf Hotel in London in the UK with the much coveted Lifetime Achievement Award.

On its part the Africa Tourism Awards in their letter of confirmation to Ambassador

St.Ange said, “On behalf of the Africa Tourism Awards (The Balearica Awards), it is with

immense honour that I write to inform you that you will be presented with the Lifetime

Achievement Award at the 2026 edition of the Africa Tourism Awards. This most

prestigious recognition is reserved for individuals whose vision, dedication, and

lifelong contributions have profoundly shaped and elevated African tourism. Your

outstanding career, pioneering advocacy, and unwavering commitment to promoting

African tourism have inspired generations and left a legacy for the entire industry. Africa

Tourism Awards 2026 will take place on Sunday, 1st November 2026, at the Hilton

London Canary Wharf. On this landmark evening, we will celebrate your lifetime of

achievements alongside other honourees and leading figures from across the continent

and beyond.”

St. Ange said that he was humbled by the recognitions he continues to receive from the World of Tourism. He said, “These recognitions are a reminder of the work we did as a Team in

Seychelles, in a public/private sector partnership, to put Seychelles on the

international tourism map. These recognitions are also for the work I did with colleagues

around Africa and in the ASEAN Block for tourism as a needed industry for economic

development and as a vehicle for promoting peace. I must say that I have always

believed in what Seychelles has to offer, not only in terms of our islands but also our

people and culture. I am proud to have been part of that journey, and I hope to continue

contributing to tourism in Seychelles and beyond.”

He will serve as Chairman of the 6th Edition of the Clevenard Open Project, taking place 22–25 June 2027 in Torremolinos, Málaga, Spain, alongside the 4th Clevenard Global Awards and 5th Clevenard Global Fashion Summit. His appointment marks a significant new

chapter as Clevenard continues to bring together business, culture, tourism, fashion,

investment, media and international leaders from around the world.