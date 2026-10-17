Rivers Police Suspend DPO Over Alleged Cultists’ Renovation of Outpost

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has relieved the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Abuloma Division of his duties over allegations that suspected cultists renovated a police outpost in the area, as the Commissioner of Police ordered a full investigation into the incident.

The Command also queried and relieved the divisional officer overseeing the affected outpost, pending the outcome of investigations into the circumstances surrounding the renovation and the alleged visit by suspected cultists to celebrate its completion.

In a statement issued yesterday, by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Agabe Blessing Kaborlo, said the Command had taken cognisance of a trending social media report and video alleging that suspected cultists renovated the Abuloma Police Outpost and visited the facility on Thursday, October 15.

The Command, led by the Commissioner of Police Olugbenga Adepoju, condemned any action capable of undermining the integrity and professionalism of the Nigeria Police Force.

It said police facilities were public institutions established to protect citizens and enforce the law, warning that they must not become platforms for criminal groups to seek public recognition or influence.

“The Command strongly condemns any action or association capable of compromising the integrity, discipline and professional standards of the Nigeria Police Force or conferring legitimacy, recognition or acceptance on suspected cult groups or other unlawful organisations,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the CP has directed a comprehensive investigation to establish the identities and backgrounds of the individuals or groups that financed or facilitated the renovation, the officers who authorised the project and whether due procedures were followed.

Investigators are also expected to determine whether any police personnel breached professional standards or compromised the integrity of the Force through their involvement in the project.

The Command, however, acknowledged that legitimate community contributions towards improving police facilities were permissible under Section 26(1)(d) of the Nigeria Police Act 2020.

It stressed that such assistance must not undermine police independence, professional standards or security, adding that all donations must be subjected to appropriate checks and approvals.

“No donation or assistance confers immunity from investigation or prosecution,” the statement warned.

The Command reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on cultism, organised crime and unprofessional conduct among its personnel, assuring that anyone found culpable would face appropriate disciplinary and legal action in line with the outcome of the investigation and existing laws.

It also urged residents to remain calm and provide credible and timely information to assist security agencies in maintaining peace and safety across Rivers State.