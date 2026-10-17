Pistis Foundation Brings UBOMI 2026 to Lagos After Over 10,000 Medical Interventions in Ibadan

Pistis Foundation has announced that its flagship UBOMI Medical and Surgical Outreach will hold in Lagos from October 19 to 23, 2026, bringing five days of completely free medical care to underserved communities.

The Lagos edition follows the successful UBOMI outreach in Ibadan, Oyo State, held from September 21 to 25, which recorded 10,292 medical interventions and reached 3,611 beneficiaries in five days. Services included 2,515 laboratory tests and screenings, 2,121 medical consultations, 1,740 pharmacy interventions, 701 eye-care services, 438 dental-care services, 109 theatre surgeries and 100 eye surgeries, alongside health promotion activities and other interventions.

The results in Ibadan demonstrate the scale of healthcare needs in underserved communities and the difference that coordinated, accessible medical services can make. As UBOMI returns to Lagos, Pistis Foundation aims to build on this momentum and reach more individuals and families who face financial barriers to quality healthcare.

Speaking ahead of the Lagos outreach, Leonard F. Thomas, Executive Director of Pistis Foundation, reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind because they cannot afford the care they need.

“Healthcare should never be a privilege reserved for those who can afford it. No one should have to endure pain, live with a treatable condition or forgo necessary medical attention simply because of financial limitations. Through UBOMI, we are working to close that gap by bringing quality medical and surgical care directly to underserved communities, completely free of charge. Our goal is simple: to ensure that the ability to pay does not determine who gets the opportunity to live a healthier life.”

Commenting on the Foundation’s broader vision and the significance of the outreach, Pastor Gorman Akinlabi, Board Chairman of Pistis Foundation and Senior Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church, said:

“At Pistis Foundation, we believe that meaningful impact is measured not only by the number of lives reached, but by the dignity restored and the lasting difference made in communities. UBOMI reflects our enduring commitment to putting compassion into action and ensuring that access to essential healthcare is not determined by economic circumstances. As we mark eight years of the Foundation’s work, we remain committed to building partnerships and advancing initiatives that bring hope, improve wellbeing and create lasting change. We are grateful to the medical professionals, volunteers, partners and supporters who continue to make this mission possible.”

The Lagos outreach will provide a range of free services, including general medical consultations, specialist care, laboratory investigations, dental care, eye examinations and glasses, surgical procedures, prescribed medications and other essential health services. Surgical beneficiaries will undergo pre-screening to determine eligibility for procedures.

The outreach will take place at Pistis Annex, Eti-Osa, Lagos, from October 19 to 23. Residents of underserved communities are encouraged to attend early, as services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. No payment is required.

The 2026 UBOMI campaign also comes at a significant milestone for its founding organisation. As The Elevation Church celebrates 16 years and Pistis Foundation marks eight years of impact, the Foundation’s healthcare interventions have grown to nearly 60,000 medical interventions since UBOMI began. This milestone reflects years of sustained commitment to making essential healthcare more accessible to people who might otherwise be unable to afford it.

Since its inception, UBOMI has mobilised medical professionals, technical partners, volunteers and supporters to deliver a broad range of healthcare services to underserved communities. The programme continues to demonstrate how collaboration and targeted intervention can help address barriers to healthcare access while restoring dignity, hope and well-being.

Pistis Foundation invites community leaders, partners, medical professionals and the public to help spread the word about UBOMI Lagos so that those who need these services most can benefit.