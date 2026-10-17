Petite Talker Targets Show Expansion, Foundation Growth After Media Award 

Cassandra Obiefune, popularly known as Petite Talker, is targeting the expansion of The Petite Talk Show, deeper professional development and the growth of her empowerment foundation after winning the Media Personality of the Year award at the Lumin8 Lifestyle Magazine Honours 2026.

The television presenter, event host and ARCON-certified brand strategist said her plans for the coming months include introducing fresh concepts to her show, creating more thought-provoking conversations and developing content that resonates with audiences beyond its broadcast.

“I want the show to become a platform where celebrities and everyday people can have honest conversations about life, relationships, personal growth, mistakes, success, and the experiences that shape us,” she said.

Petite Talker also plans to invest in continuous learning to sharpen her skills and strengthen her professional expertise, stressing that experience alone is not enough to sustain growth in the media industry.

“Another important milestone for me is my continued investment in learning. I believe that no matter how much experience you have, there is always room to learn, improve, and sharpen your craft. I don’t want to rely solely on talent or visibility; I want to keep developing the knowledge and professional depth to support the work I do,” she said.

Beyond her media career, she is committed to expanding the Petite Empowerment Foundation, which she sees as a platform for creating opportunities for others and connecting personal success with community development

“I am also committed to growing the Petite Empowerment Foundation because success means more to me when it creates opportunities for others. I want my journey to demonstrate that you can build a successful personal brand while remaining connected to the needs of your community,” she added.

Her plans follow her emergence as Media Personality of the Year at the Lumin8 Lifestyle Magazine Honours 2026, an honour she described as more than a trophy.

“It is also a reminder of how far I have come, the battles I have fought privately, and the little girl who dared to dream of having a voice and using it to make an impact,” she said.

Petite Talker began pursuing a career in the media 16 years ago, choosing communication and storytelling over music. She said the decision had taken her further than she had imagined, although her journey had not been without challenges.

About eight years ago, she experienced Bell’s palsy, which left her unable to speak for three months. The experience, she recalled, taught her not to take her voice, talent or the simple things in life for granted.

Her career has since spanned television presenting, event hosting and producing The Petite Talk Show, through which she seeks to create spaces for people to share their stories and engage in meaningful conversations.

As she pursues her next phase of growth, Petite Talker said she wants to build a legacy that extends beyond public recognition, using her media platform and personal brand to inspire others and make a lasting impact.