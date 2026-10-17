Oluku Tanker Fire Tragedy: NMDPRA, NEMA, SEMA Visit Victims at UBTH , as PDP Mourns 

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

Delegations from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Edo State Emergency Management Agency (Edo SEMA), yesterday paid a visit to the victims of Oluku-Benin petrol tanker explosion who are currently hospitalised at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu, was on ground to receive the delegations.

Unspecified number of people were reported burnt beyond recognition on Thursday while scores of others who sustained various of injuries are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The fuel laden tanker was said to have tumbled while attempting to reverse at the Oluku market axis of the Benin-Lagos Expressway.

Witnesses said many people scooped fuel from the tanker before security agencies came to secure the scene.

However, attempt by some persons believed to be the owners of the fallen tanker to transfer the remaining fuel into another resulted in an explosion.

Mr. Joseph Akpofabe, Assistant Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer for NEMA, along with his team, also joined the visit to assess the condition of those hospitalised with severe burns.

Also present was Mr. Odion Edoseghe, Team Lead for Edo SEMA and Personal Assistant to the Executive Secretary, Hon. Jerry Idahosa, to evaluate the ongoing emergency response and support efforts.

Meanwhile, the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed sadness over the devastating fire incident.

A statement signed by the PDP State Chairman, Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor, said “The tragic incident, which left several people severely injured and destroyed shops, vehicles, businesses and other properties, is a painful reminder of the vulnerability of our communities to preventable disasters.

“On behalf of the leadership and members of the PDP in Edo State, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the victims, their families, traders who have lost their means of livelihood, and the entire Oluku community. Our thoughts and prayers are particularly with those receiving treatment in hospitals, and we wish them a speedy and complete recovery.”

According to the party, while reports that some residents attempted to scoop fuel from the fallen tanker are deeply troubling, “this tragedy must also compel us to confront the wider questions of public safety, emergency preparedness and the capacity of our institutions to respond promptly to life-threatening situations.”

The party noted that the reports concerning the time between the tanker accident and the eventual outbreak of the fire, as well as questions about the effectiveness of efforts to secure the area and prevent residents from approaching the spilled fuel were disturbing.

The statement read in part, “These circumstances deserve a thorough, transparent and independent investigation.

“We therefore call on the Edo State Government to immediately undertake a comprehensive assessment of the disaster, ensure that every injured victim receives adequate medical attention, and provide meaningful relief to families and business owners affected by the inferno.

“We also urge the government to review the operational readiness of the State Fire Service and other emergency response agencies, including their equipment, manpower, deployment capacity and coordination with federal agencies.

“The safety of Edo people must never be taken for granted.

“We equally appeal to our people to resist the temptation to scoop petroleum products from fallen tankers. No quantity of fuel is worth a human life. We must intensify public enlightenment, particularly in communities along major highways, about the grave dangers associated with petroleum spills.

“We commend the medical personnel at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, security operatives, firefighters, volunteers and other emergency responders who worked to rescue victims and provide medical assistance.

“At a moment like this, our collective humanity must rise above political differences. The responsibility of government is to protect lives and property, and the responsibility of a credible opposition is to insist that this duty is discharged effectively.

“The Oluku tragedy must not become another unfortunate incident that dominates the headlines today and is forgotten tomorrow.

“The victims deserve compassion. The affected families deserve support. And the people of Edo State deserve answers and assurances that lessons will be learned.

“May God comfort everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.”