Ofutop Nation to Showcase Cultural Heritage at Carnival Calabar 2026

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Ofutop nation, in Central Cross River State, is set to showcase its rich cultural heritage at Carnival Calabar 2026, following the official registration of the Ekuum Cultural Band for the annual festival.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Band, Engr. Oyama Osam Ntun, who disclosed this to journalists, said the participation of the Band would provide the opportunity to project the cultural identity of the Ofutop people beyond their traditional homeland.

Ntun said the carnival would provide a platform for the Band to display its artistic talents, and share generations of cultural stories passed down by their grandparents.

He said the Band has completed registration with the Cross River State Carnival Commission, after they fulfilled the necessary requirements for approval by the relevant authorities.

According to him, the initiative reflects his commitment to preserving local heritage and promoting it on the international stage.

Ntun, a newly crowned recipient of the prestigious Calabar Heritage Young Achiever of the Year Award, said the decision to bring the Ekuum Cultural Band to the Carnival was driven by the need to give indigenous art forms greater visibility and recognition.

He said the renowned cultural ensemble will participate as a non-competing guest band, showcasing the vibrant traditions, rhythmic expressions and cultural heritage of the Ofutop people to carnival enthusiasts and visitors.

“True career excellence goes hand-in- hand with cultural preservation,” Ntun said, stressing the importance of creating opportunities for local cultural expressions to reach wider audiences.

He said that the initiative also seeks to bridge professional excellence with traditional values, and ensuring that the cultural identity of Ofutop people remains relevant to younger generations while gaining wider recognition.

With its participation in Carnival Calabar 2026, the Ekuum Cultural Band hopes to contribute to the festival’s cultural diversity while placing the traditions and heritage of the Ofutop people firmly in the spotlight.