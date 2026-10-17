Obi of Onitsha: Citizens Must Stop Depending Solely on Government, Help Themselves

·Describes Osun election as benchmark for 2027 election

.Glo’s support has transformed Ofala into world renowned cultural festival

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Traditional Ruler of Onitsha Kingdom, Obi Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, has said it would be delusional for Nigerians to place their hope and trust solely on government, insisting that the people must strive to help themselves too.

Achebe, who stated this during this year’s traditional Ofala Festival, which held yesterday at the Eze Chima Square in Onitsha, also commended Globacom for helping transform Ofala into a world-renowned cultural festival.

The monarch said his admonition is taken from the successive themes of the event in previous years, including that of 2026, which is: ‘Igba Mbo, Iga N’Iru’, translated into English meant; strive and advance.

He insisted that for years things have failed to change, insisting there was need for people to do what they could to advance their own course legally.

He said, “In 2023 we had the theme: ‘Better. Together. Stronger’. It was a call for consolidation on our breakthroughs while galvanising for future challenges. In 2024, ‘Courage. Perseverance. Self-reliance: Onye kwe, Chi’e ekwe’ was a reflection on the prevailing hardship, and empathy and encouragement to our people to survive the hardship, through their attitudes, determination, and actions. Last year was ‘Njikoka na Ntachi: Community Resilience’.

“The last 10 years have been very challenging for our country. Thus, it would be delusional for us to place our hope and reliance entirely on the government. Accordingly, these reinforcing themes call on Ndi Onicha to summon those enduring attributes that sustained our ancestors at the moment of difficulties in order to survive prevailing hardship while upholding our dignity as a people. We have no option than to strive and advance.”

The monarch also said the Osun governorship election should be a benchmark for the 2027 general elections, while calling on Igbo people to participate en masse in the forthcoming elections.

He said, “The national elections are barely three months away. Expectedly, the attention of the political class has increasingly turned to political positioning, and away from governance.

“Democratic elections are opportunities for the electorate to select the candidates that would deliver the best governance. It is, therefore, imperative for non-partisan stakeholder groups, including the traditional and religious institutions, town unions, and the civil society organisations, to intensify their advocacy, mobilisation and enlightenment for free and fair elections.

“Also, the political parties must abhor violence and engage in healthy, issues-based campaigns to enable the electorate make the right choices.

“Except for the reports of violence and intimidation, the recent off-cycle governorship election in Osun State demonstrated robust campaign, massive turnout by voters, and a reasonable performance by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC). The election has become a marker for the coming national elections and all eyes are on INEC to deliver free and fair outcomes.

“I call on the people of the South-east states to shake off their historical apathy towards elections. We cannot stay away from elections and turn around to complain of marginalisation. In Democracy, all votes count. Therefore, we must come out and vote for our candidates.”

Speaking at the 2026 edition of the event at Ime Obi, Onitsha, the monarch paid special tribute to the technology company for being a principal sponsor of Ofala for the past 15 years.

“Their partnership has transformed the festival from a palace ritual to a world-renowned cultural festival owes a great deal to purposeful partnership. Since 2011, Globacom has stood with us as our principal partner – now fifteen consecutive years of unwavering commitment,” Agbogidi said, adding that “In good times and challenging times, Globacom has helped us preserve the authenticity of Ofala while enhancing its presentation, documentation, broadcast and global reach. They have helped take a living heritage to the global stage.”

He also applauded the vision of the Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., for his commitment to the preservation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

“I thank Globacom and its Chairman, Otunba (Dr.) Mike Adenuga, Jr., GCON, a true man of culture, for his vision and belief that culture is not a luxury but a foundation for unity,” Achebe stated.

He noted that the theme of this year’s edition, “Igba Mbo, Iga N’Iru” – Strive and Advance – is “a call to industry, to excellence, to self-improvement and to collective progress. It reflects the spirit of our forebears who built a kingdom on the Niger, and it speaks to our youth who must carry that heritage forward with enterprise and purpose”.

In his goodwill message to the Igwe and Onitsha Kingdom, Dr. Adenuga said, “our association with the Ofala Festival since 2011 has been much more than a corporate partnership. It has been a relationship which we cherish deeply and regard as a privilege.”

He expressed his gratitude to the Igwe for the opportunity given Globacom to contribute to the preservation, celebration and wider projection of the priceless cultural heritage. “It gives us great satisfaction to join Your Majesty and the people of Onitsha each year in showcasing to Nigeria, Africa and the wider world the beauty, dignity and enduring values represented by Ofala,” Adenuga concluded.