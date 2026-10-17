NSIB Probes Mid-air Door Separation on Private Jet After Emergency Landing in Abuja

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) yesterday commenced an investigation into an incident involving a Challenger 604 aircraft, registration number T7-SEI, operated by Triton.

The aircraft departed Abuja for Lagos at 1612 UTC. At three nautical miles, while passing 3,500 feet, the crew declared a mayday after the aircraft’s door separated mid-air.

In a statement, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., said the aircraft returned to Abuja and landed safely on Runway 22 at 1634 UTC, with nine people on board, comprising three crew members and six passengers.

The NSIB said the door had been recovered and secured at its wreckage hangar. The Bureau has commenced investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It added that further updates would be provided as the investigation progresses.

According to a report on the incident, Abuja Tower established contact with the aircraft, identified as DWC052, at 1629 UTC. The crew asked the tower whether it could see that the aircraft’s door was missing.

The duty air traffic controller (DATCO) used binoculars to observe the aircraft but could not confirm the door’s status because of the aircraft’s position. The crew was subsequently advised accordingly.

At 1634 UTC, DWC052 landed safely on Runway 22. Upon landing, the aircraft’s fuselage was clearly visible to the DATCO, who observed that the door was missing.

The aircraft was then taxied to the international apron extension. At 1640 UTC, DWC052 reported that the marshaller was in sight and was subsequently guided to its parking position.