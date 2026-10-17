Nestle Nigeria Opens Entries for 2026 Media Awards

Charles Ajunwa

Nestle Nigeria has opened entries for journalists and media professionals across the country to submit compelling stories for the sixth edition of the Nestle Media Awards, recognising journalism that brings important issues to the forefront, deepens public understanding and highlights solutions to challenges affecting people, communities and businesses.

A statement by the Corporate Affairs Manager, Nestle Nigeria, Toju Egbebi, said since its inception, the Awards have recognised outstanding reporting across areas aligned with Nestle Nigeria’s Creating Shared Value agenda, including nutrition, agriculture, environmental sustainability, youth and women empowerment, and community development.

“In 2025, the introduction of the Business and Economy Reporting category expanded the Platform’s scope to include journalism examining the challenges and opportunities shaping Nigeria’s business environment.

Speaking on the 2026 edition, Victoria Uwadoka, Head of Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability at Nestle Nigeria, said: “Excellence in journalism requires more than telling a compelling story. It demands accuracy, depth, balanced perspectives and a commitment to the public interest. These are the qualities we have sought to recognise and encourage through the Nestle Media Awards. As we invite entries for this year’s edition, we remain committed to recognising the rigour, integrity and thoughtful reporting that distinguish exceptional journalism.”

The statement added, “This year, entries are invited across nine categories: Nutrition and Affordable Food Solutions, Environmental Sustainability, Youth Empowerment and Development, Women Empowerment, Community Development, Finance, Agriculture, Business and Economy Reporting, and Photojournalism Award.

“With the exception of Business and Economy Reporting, submissions must focus on Nestle

Nigeria or Nestle’s global activities and demonstrate a clear connection to the relevant award theme.

“The Business and Economy Reporting category welcomes stories examining Nigeria’s wider business environment, including entrepreneurship, economic policy, access to finance, infrastructure, competitiveness and the challenges and opportunities affecting small and

large enterprises. Entries in this category are not required to focus on Nestle, allowing journalists to explore broader issues and solutions that can help create a more enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“The competition is open to journalists and media professionals working across print, broadcast and digital platforms in Nigeria. Eligible entries must have been published between November 1, 2025, and October 30, 2026.

“Each submission must include a link or copy of the published work, a profile of the entrant or media organisation of at least 100 words, and a 100-word description of the entry. Each published work may be submitted in only one category, while participants may submit one entry per category.

“Entries open on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, and must be submitted through the official 2026 Nestle Nigeria Media Awards Entry Form no later than Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

“Submissions will be assessed by an independent panel of experienced media and industry professionals, with consideration given to accuracy and balance, depth, originality, relevance and the quality of storytelling.

“Winners will be announced at the 2026 Nestle Nigeria Media Awards ceremony on Sunday,

December 13, 2026, in Lagos, where outstanding journalists will be recognised for excellence in reporting across the nine award categories.”