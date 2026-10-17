Man City Target Bounce Back as EPL Action Returns to DStv, GOtv 

Following a dramatic week of Champions League action, attention shifts to the Premier League this weekend, with several clubs looking to build on their European performances or bounce back from disappointing results.

Everton host Chelsea at 12:30pm today, with Chelsea looking to build on their 5-1 win over Bournemouth after three games without a victory.

The match, alongside all Premier League fixtures, will air live on SS Premier League (DStv Ch. 203, GOtv Ch. 65).

Liverpool face Brentford at 3:00pm, hoping to recover from their 3-0 league defeat to Man City. Their 6-3 Champions League win over LASK in midweek offers a timely boost, but Brentford will be looking to build on a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

At the same time, Man City host Ipswich, aiming to extend their perfect league start after beating Liverpool 3-0. City lost 4-2 at home to PSG in midweek and will be keen to respond. Ipswich arrive after a 2-1 win over Fulham. The match will air live on SS Football (DStv Ch. 205, GOtv Ch. 61).

Newcastle host Aston Villa at 5:30pm, looking to recover from a 4-1 defeat to Coventry. Villa were held to a 2-2 draw by Brentford.

Sunday begins at 2:00pm with Brighton hosting Crystal Palace and Leeds welcoming Man United. .

At 4:30pm, Forest host Arsenal, who have responded to their first league defeat with a 2-1 win over Leeds and a 3-0 Champions League victory over Lille.

On Monday at 8:00pm Spurs host Coventry.