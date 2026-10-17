Makinde: Oyo’s Development Transcends Party Politics

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said he is committed to serving the state without bias for political affiliations, stressing that development, not party labels, guides his administration.

This was just as he charged politicians not to see politics as do or die affair, insisting that politics should not put a wedge among brothers and sisters.

Makinde spoke at the inauguration and handover of the Alhaji Kazeem Owonikoko Building at L.A. Primary School, Oke Esa, Iseyin, donated to the state government by Alhaji Ahmed Raji, SAN.

According to him, governments and political parties come and go while Oyo State remains,

urging Raji to continue his philanthropic efforts.

He highlighted ongoing industrial development in Iseyin, including the sugar factory near Fasola Farms, which is currently undergoing test running, stating that improved road networks have made the project viable and positioned Iseyin for global recognition.

Speaking on the request by Raji for autonomy for the LAUTECH Iseyin Campus, Governor Makinde said, “Regarding your request on the Iseyin Campus of LAUTECH becoming an autonomous university, we will go through the process. We will apply through the NUC, and I will carry out a sustainability study too. So, what you have asked for is done.”

The Senior Advocate who is the President of the Oke Ogun Development Consultative Forum (ODCF), lauded Governor Makinde for the administration’s developmental strides in Iseyin and the wider Oke Ogun zone, praising him for major infrastructure projects, including the Moniya–Iseyin road, the Oyo–Iseyin road, and the Iseyin–Fapote–Ogbomoso road.

The legal icon particularly lauded the establishment of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources, a campus of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, in Iseyin.

He said, “When those who call themselves progressives were in government, they didn’t give us this. You came and gave us what they could not.”