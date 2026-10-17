Kwankwasiyya, NNPP Petition INEC Over Kano, Oyo Guber Candidates’ Exclusion 

Protest hits Kano as aggrieved supporters challenge omissions

Tinubu reappoints Bila, nominates five new INEC commissioners

Alex Enumah, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano,

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is facing mounting pressure over the exclusion of some candidates from its final list for the 2027 elections, with the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) petitioning the commission over omissions in Kano and Oyo states, respectively, while a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in Ogun State has threatened legal action.

The development comes as President Bola Tinubu yesterday nominated five new officials to the electoral body and reappointed its National Commissioner representing the North-east, Dr Bala Bila, amid preparations for the forthcoming general election. The president nominated four national commissioners and two resident electoral commissioners, with the Senate expected to scrutinise the nominees.

In Kano, hundreds of supporters of the Kwankwasiyya Movement stormed the state office of INEC to protest the omission of their governorship candidate from the final list.

The protesters, led by the deputy governorship candidate, Mustapha Kwankwaso, on behalf of Aminu Gwarzo, submitted a formal petition demanding the reinstatement of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate.

Responding, the Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abdu Zango, said the commission had received the complaint and would give it due attention.

“Basically, what they came to do is to present a complaint about the omission of their candidates. INEC has made the point very clear, the reason for the omission and the fact that there is a window of appeal that has been provided up to the 24th of October,” Zango said.

He added that the petition would be forwarded to the commission’s national headquarters for consideration, commending the protesters for presenting their grievances peacefully.

Zango said INEC in Kano remained neutral and urged residents to continue collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), noting that collection would soon be extended to Registration Areas to improve accessibility.

The spokesperson for the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Dr Habib Mohammed, said the protest was not only to demand the reinstatement of the candidates but also to petition against an INEC staff member allegedly involved in the substitution of some candidates.

“We are also petitioning against a staff here, whom we believe colluded with some unauthorised people to hide a decision which led to substitution of some of our candidates,” Mohammed said.

He alleged that letters bearing suspected forged signatures had been submitted to INEC, resulting in the substitution of the candidates. He called for an investigation into the staff member’s alleged role, adding that the Resident Electoral Commissioner had assured the delegation that the petition would be escalated to the national headquarters.

Oyo NNPP Candidate Petitions INEC Chairman

In Oyo State, the governorship candidate of the NNPP, Adebiyi Adedapo, petitioned the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, over the omission of his name from the final list of governorship candidates for the 2027 election.

In an open letter dated October 15, Adedapo urged the commission to investigate the omission and take corrective action in accordance with the law.

He said he emerged as the party’s duly nominated candidate following a consensus primary conducted under the supervision of its National Secretary, Oginni Sunday, in accordance with the party’s constitution and electoral guidelines.

According to him, the NNPP submitted his candidature to INEC, while his EC9 form was displayed at the commission’s Oyo State office, giving him reason to expect that his name would appear on the final list.

Adedapo said he had never withdrawn from the race and had neither submitted nor authorised anyone to submit a withdrawal letter on his behalf.

“I have never withdrawn my candidature from the Oyo State governorship election. I have neither submitted nor authorised the submission of any letter of withdrawal to INEC, the NNPP, or any person or institution acting on my behalf,” he said.

He called on INEC to disclose any document purporting to show that he had withdrawn, including its source and date of receipt, and to investigate any unauthorised withdrawal or substitution.

The candidate also urged the commission to verify his nomination records, provide a written explanation for the omission, preserve all relevant documents and apply any lawful remedies required to ensure that his name appears on the ballot.

He said he was prepared to provide evidence of his nomination, primary results, submitted particulars and party correspondence to assist the investigation.

Tinubu Reappoints Bila, Nominates Five New INEC Officials

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has nominated four new national commissioners and two resident electoral commissioners to fill vacancies at INEC arising from expiring tenures, while reappointing Bila as the National Commissioner representing the North-east.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga disclosed the nominations in a statement on Friday, saying the nominees would be scrutinised by the Senate.

The new national commissioner nominees are Professor Mustapha Aliu, who is to replace Professor Abdullahi Zuru as the North-west representative, and Bashir Muhammed Umar, who is to replace Professor Muhammad Adamu as the North-central representative.

The president also nominated Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, the resident electoral commissioner in Osun State, as the South-west national commissioner to replace Professor Cornelius Ajayi, whose tenure expires on October 24, 2026.

The two nominees for resident electoral commissioner positions are retired permanent secretary Dr Samuel Akinjide Akinleye, representing Ekiti State, and Zahradden Basiru Sanusi, from Jigawa State, who is to replace Professor Saidu Ahmed Babura.

Tinubu urged the Senate to expedite confirmation of the nominees in view of the forthcoming general election scheduled for 2027.

Ogun PDP Aspirant Threatens Legal Action

In Ogun State, governorship aspirant Olusegun Peter Topa gave INEC 48 hours to publish his name as the PDP’s duly nominated candidate for the February 2027 governorship election or face possible legal action.

In a letter dated October 14 and addressed to the INEC chairman through his lawyer, Anderson Asemota of Neplus Ultra Attorneys, Topa argued that he had fulfilled the requirements for nomination and should be included in the final list.

He said he obtained the party’s Expression of Interest and nomination forms on May 12, 2026, and participated in its governorship primary conducted on May 27, 2026.

INEC published its final list of governorship candidates on October 10 but excluded the PDP from the race in Ogun State.

Topa’s lawyer maintained that his client’s name appeared as entry number 15783 on the PDP membership register submitted to INEC in compliance with Section 77 of the Electoral Act, 2026.

He argued that the commission had a statutory obligation to publish the particulars of duly nominated candidates, subject to applicable laws and any binding court decisions.

The lawyer urged INEC to verify Topa’s membership status, examine the party’s primary and nomination records, establish the basis for the exclusion and provide a written explanation.

He further asked the commission to publish a supplementary or amended list containing Topa’s name if its records confirmed his nomination and no lawful basis existed for excluding him.

Asemota warned that his client had instructed his lawyers to consider instituting proceedings before a competent court if INEC failed to provide a substantive response within 48 hours or the omission persisted without a lawful explanation.