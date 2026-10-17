Kebbi: Turning Argungu Into Investment Hub

Onuminya Innocent in Birnin Kebbi

For decades, Argungu has been synonymous with culture, tradition and the spectacle of its famous fishing festival. But the Kebbi State Government is now seeking to give the historic town a new identity — a commercial and investment hub driven by tourism, fisheries and hospitality.

The state government believes the world-famous Argungu Fishing Festival can become more than an annual cultural celebration. It sees the event as a strategic economic asset capable of attracting investors, creating jobs and placing Argungu more firmly on the global tourism map.

Governor Nasir Idris, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Zuru, while briefing journalists on the state’s economic blueprint, said the administration was determined to reposition the festival to meet international standards.

According to him, the government is repackaging the festival as part of a broader strategy to attract foreign direct investment and unlock the economic potential of Argungu.

Kebbi, he noted, possesses enormous natural resources, including fertile agricultural land, vast water bodies and a rich cultural heritage. However, much of this potential remains largely untapped. The administration’s strategy, therefore, is to transform these assets into productive economic opportunities.

At the heart of the plan is the Argungu Fishing Festival, which the governor believes can become a major revenue earner for the state while generating employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

For the government, turning Argungu into an investment destination requires more than promoting the festival. Infrastructure must also be developed to support increased economic activity.

One of the projects being undertaken is the dualisation of the Argungu Township Road. Idris described the project as deliberate, stressing that it would provide the town with a facelift while improving the movement of people, goods and services.

The road project is expected to strengthen the town’s commercial appeal and provide better access during the fishing festival and beyond. The broader objective is to ensure that the infrastructure supporting the festival can also serve the town throughout the year.

Beyond infrastructure, the state government is engaging local and international investors interested in fisheries, tourism and hospitality. Such investments, the governor said, would help create a more diversified economic base for Argungu and Kebbi State.

The strategy reflects the administration’s determination to move beyond dependence on agriculture and use tourism as a vehicle for commercialisation.

If successfully implemented, Argungu could gradually evolve from a destination known mainly for an annual fishing spectacle into a year-round centre of tourism, enterprise and investment — turning cultural heritage into an engine of economic growth.